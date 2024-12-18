Android 16 Developer Preview 2 is here with battery life and performance upgrades

What you need to know

Google has released the second Android 16 developer preview just a month after the first, signaling a faster rollout for Android 16, with the stable version coming in Q2 2025.

The update brings smoother app performance, better battery life, and new tools for developers to track issues like slow startups or app freezes.

Google plans two major Android updates in 2025, with the first bringing big changes and the second focusing on smaller improvements.

Today, Google rolled out the second developer preview of Android 16, giving us a closer look at what’s next for its upcoming OS. This release lets developers dive into the latest features and tools that will shape the Android 16 experience.

Android 16 DP2 is packed with updates to make apps run smoother, save battery, and boost performance. Apps can now collect data on tricky scenarios like slow startups or app freezes. Handy tools like addProfilingTriggers() make it easier to figure out what’s going wrong.

If you’re a developer and want to know what triggers your app to start, Android 16 lets you see the exact component, helping you streamline the startup process. Apps can now create richer, more detailed haptics (vibrations) that feel just right, regardless of the device. There are also new tools that show why background tasks are delayed or stuck. You’ll know if it’s your app settings or Android’s rules causing issues.

Adaptive refresh rates are now easier to use, saving battery and improving visuals for apps with fast-scrolling content.

Additionally, Android 16 tweaks how background tasks are handled based on app activity. For example, active apps get more priority. Meanwhile, outdated methods for prioritizing tasks are now retired.

The built-in photo picker also now supports searching for images stored in the cloud. It’s private and easy to integrate. And with Wi-Fi 6, apps can now use location-based features (like unlocking devices) with improved security and accuracy.

New tools also let apps track activity intensity (moderate or vigorous) and manage health records securely with user consent. Further, apps can now add custom animations when users swipe back, making navigation feel smoother.

(Image credit: Google)

Today’s release comes just a month after the first Android 16 preview, marking a big shift in Google’s rollout plan. In the past, Google dropped the first beta around Q2, with the stable version coming later in the year. Now, Android 16 is set to launch its stable version in Q2 2025, with the first beta arriving in January. For now, if you want to install the Android 16 developer preview, we have a handy guide to get you started. That said, we recommend doing so only if you know what you're doing, as most people have no reason to install Android 16 right now.

Google says two major Android updates are set for release in 2025, one with big changes in mid-year and another with smaller improvements later. As usual, incremental updates will continue quarterly.