Android 16 Developer Preview 1 is here with new features and a snappier release timeline

The first developer preview of Android 16 is here, and it comes with a handful of new features and plans for a quicker release schedule.

Google plans to release Android 16 an entire quarter earlier than usual, targeting a Q2 2025 release date.

Android 16 includes a few new APIs that developers can take advantage of in their apps, including an embedded photo picker and health records.

Following rumblings that the next version of Android would debut earlier than usual, Google today announced the first developer preview of Android 16. It’s our first look at Android 16, and it comes as Google confirms that it’s planning to release a final version of it an entire quarter earlier than Android 15. While there will still be only one major Android release each year, this new schedule will add a second minor SDK release in late 2025 that adds new APIs and features.

The new features and APIs coming to Android 16

There are already a few leaks and rumors regarding Android 16, and we’ll certainly learn more about the update as development continues. However, Google is sharing an early look at some developer APIs coming to Android 16 in the first developer preview.

Android users are probably familiar with the system photo picker, but Android 16 will let developers embed the photo picker into their app’s view hierarchy for a more streamlined experience. Additionally, there’s an early access program for a Health Records API that will allow apps to manage health records with user consent. Finally, Android 16 Developer Preview 1 includes the latest version of the Android Privacy Sandbox.

The new release schedule for Android

Android 16 ushers in a new era for Google’s release schedule for not only this Android version, but future releases. The company is sticking with quarterly updates; however, it’s now adding a second SDK release of Android yearly. The major SDK release will arrive in Q2 2025, months earlier than usual, and that is the full Android 16 update. There will also be a minor SDK releases in Q4 2025 that adds new developer APIs and features.

Usually, there’s only one Android update annually that brings these new developer APIs, but that’s changing. Google notes that the final, minor SDK update in 2025 won’t include any “app-impacting behavior changes,” which should be good news for developers. Due to the major SDK release being pushed up, the Q1 2025 and Q3 2025 releases are now the minor, quarterly updates that only include new features.

The shift will allow Android 16 to reach platform stability sooner. Google is now aiming to hit platform stability in March and April of next year, with a final release of Android 16 to follow.

Google’s preview program starts now with Android 16 Developer Preview 1, and will continue through the update’s official release. The developer preview stage is typically when Android is at its most raw and unstable, but it will become more stable as it reaches the beta release stage. Being that Android 16 is releasing sooner, app developers will need to begin testing sooner to ensure their apps are compatible.

How to get started with Android 16 today

Of course, we recommend you exercise caution when installing Android 16 Developer Preview 1. You shouldn’t install it on a device you depend on, or one that’s not used for development purposes. But, if you want to sneak a peek at Android 16 today, you can by flashing this system image to your device and updating the tools. Additionally, you’ll need to wipe your phone if it’s already running Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1.

Google is only making Android 16 Developer Preview 1 available for manual download so that users don’t accidentally install it, as it’s not intended for consumer use. However, after installing the first developer preview, enrolled devices will automatically get OTA updates for future previews and beta releases.

For more information on Android 16, check out the release’s developer site.