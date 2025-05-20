What you need to know

Google I/O 2025 held a spotlight on the Play Store, detailing how the company will increase user engagement.

The Play Store will soon receive "topic browse pages," which lets users interact with apps in ways that encompass multiple aspects of the Store.

Google is also working on streamlining the subscription cafe, making it easier for users to purchase subscriptions alongside its add-ons.

Google I/O 2025 has been a flurry of announcements, but here's another concerning how users can grow on Play.

At its core, the Google Play Store is developing a new ways to improve engagement for developers and users. According to its press release, the company says it the Play Store will soon receive "topic browse pages." The post claims this feature will deliver "timely, relevant, and visually engaging content on specific topics." These browsing pages will reportedly incorporate multiple aspects of the store, like App Home and store listings, among others.

We'll likely understand more of it once it arrives, which is slated for this month (May) in the U.S. Google says once its browse pages rollout, users can find them first for Media & Entertainment content.

Google expects to expand its coverage to more types of apps and content "later this year."

Play Store, Users, and Devs

Engagement updates continue with Google's reported expansion of "Where to Watch." The post says users in Korea, Indonesia, the U.K., and Mexico will soon see it on the Play Store. In July, Google says more developers will have the ability to display a hero content carousel and even include YouTube videos in their store listings.

Rounding out the engagement updates is Google's "audio samples" on the Apps Home. Google says this should give users an (audible) way to experience what developers are offering first before diving in further. This will debut first for Health & Wellness content on the Play Store in the U.S. before expanding to other areas.

More for Developers

App development takes time, but Google looks to relieve the stress behind the management side with more actionable insights for devs. Specifically, Google says it will soon bring overview pages for the Grow and Monetize statistics for developers and their apps. Moreover, the company is working on bringing the ability for devs to "fully-halt" the rollout of an app's version if reports show it's causing more harm than good.

Another update makes it easier to upload, edit, and view app assets in the Play Store via the Asset Library. Google says developers can drag their content into their listings straight from Drive. It's update will even clue devs into how attractive their assets might be to users, which can feed into app engagement.

Google's also stepping up its security for developers creating apps. This concerns developers staying ahead of potential signs of abuse, protecting their app's "sensitive" actions, like transfers or data access.

Play Store Revenue

Subscriptions concern us all — developers and end-users alike. Google states it's looking to "streamline" the subscription process to build engagement. To get this done, the post says the Play Store will introduce "multi-product checkout for subscriptions." In short, developers can sell a subscription and its add-ons under one "aligned payment schedule." For users, they will see one price upon purchase that incorporates the subscription and its add-ons.

Developers will gain increased control over how users can upgrade their subscription, manage add-ons, or downgrade.

Moreover, subscribers will see the benefits they will receive by purchasing what a developer (app) is offering more clearly.

Google's focus on payments doesn't end there, as the post details another update. During a device's initial setup, Google says it will look to prompt users about setting up payment methods and verification. AI isn't taking a backseat on this, as the post highlights Google's models will be present to help developers "optimize" in-app transactions.