Google is supposedly working on an "Images" feed for its main app.

This feed would ask for users preferred "topics" or categories before displaying a feed full of images concerning those previous choices.

Google was recently spotted working on bringing its new Material 3 Expressive design to the Photos app and improving AI Mode's shopping search.

Google is supposedly working on a feature that'll make you feel like you're on Pinterest.

The feature was reportedly discovered by tipster AssembleDebug alongside Android Authority. According to the tipster, the feature seems to be inbound for the main Google app. Early code in a recent version has seemingly shown off this new feature, which will bring a new "Images" tab to the bottom options row. When first opening it, it seems Google will encourage users to engage in a little "personalization," and its style is quite familiar.

The post details a "Save ideas and get inspired" splash page, which will tell users to "pick three or more topics to get started." It's kind of like signing up for social media and being asked to choose what you're interested in, sports, technology, gaming — you get it.

For Google, it seems it will offer options like "Food & Drink," "Travel," "Nail Art," "DIY & Crafts," and more. From there, the true feed shows up, which, for now, shows large snapshots of images that fit your topics on a "For You" page. Right beneath these photos are their sources, and likely the option to visit where they're from, too.

Though it's still in the works, the tipster states they spotted evidence of a "save to collection" option.

Google's Additions & Changes

The bulk of Google's recent happenings have involved what's gone on during I/O 2025. However, there was another round of rumors recently that might've given an early look at the company's Photos app revamp. One major part of I/O 2025 was Material 3 Expressive, Google's upcoming next-gen design language for Android. The design is meant to be vibrant, packed full of emotion for users.

The recent leak for the Photos app showed how Google could revamp its main page Memory cards with a more "modern" design. The cards might adopt a heart-shaped cutout over your memories, with the title right above it. The app's code also showcased a "create memory" button, so users can quickly craft one without hopping into the full Memories view.

Also, considering this new supposed "Images" tab is kind of like a Search function, Google is looking to upgrade AI Mode with a better shopping experience. Gemini will bolster its ability to help users browse for inspiration and narrow down products much faster/better.