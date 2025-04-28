What you need to know

Google is rumored to have a "tap-to-add" card function in development for Wallet.

Signs in a Play Services beta suggest Google could let users hold their card close to their phones to add their card hands-free.

Nothing is confirmed as this feature may not rollout; however, if it does, there's speculation it could have some limitations.

The NFC Forum discussed ways it wants to upgrade its experience for all consumers, like bringing "Multi-Purpose Tap" to devices.

Google is reportedly working on a more convenient (and quicker) method for users looking to add digital cards to their phones.

After tearing through a recent Play Services beta, Android Authority discovered what looks to be a "tap-to-add" feature for Google Wallet. Evidence in the code was light; however, Google's additions mention the feature by name, as well as stating, "Hold your card to the back of your device until it vibrates."

Another string states users would need to "tap card to phone" to progress with the supposed card-adding method.

At the core of this feature is what your phone would leverage, which, in this case, is NFC. The early code lacks more robust bits of information, but the publication has speculated what the meat of the feature could look like. It suggests the NFC scanning could leverage your card's number and expiration date, leaving the (arguably) most crucial aspect to you: its CVV.

Moreover, there are assumptions that Google Wallet's feature could feature a few limitations, like only accepting cards that are "EMV-compliant." The post states this involves card companies like Visa and Mastercard. Meanwhile, Android Police presumes this feature (if it rolls out) could see limited availability like Apple's version via Apple Wallet.

Improving the Digital Wallet

As Google seemingly works to build upon NFC on Android, the NFC Forum discussed ways it wants to further enhance the feature for all consumers. According to the Forum, there are plans to introduce "Multi-Purpose Tap." This would enable the possibility of multiple transactions "to be seamlessly conducted over the course of one single tap," per the executive director of the NFC Forum, Mike McCamon.

A likely scenario is Multi-Purpose Tap could let users verify their age via their digital ID, pay with their preferred card, and receive a digital receipt all in one go.

In recent history, Google's been busy upgrading the range of supported digital IDs in the U.S. There's been some resistance in bringing this functionality to all states, considering every place has its own rules and regulations regarding digital IDs. However, Google's worked to add Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, and Maryland. California already started down its path to incorporate digital IDs last August.

Google Wallet's latest update brought real-time train status updates to users. After adding a train ticket, Wallet will deliver "On Time," "Delayed," and other status updates about your ride. The feature is limited to two regions at the moment, so the bulk of us will have to wait.