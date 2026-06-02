Samsung is giving you a second chance to get Care+ — and it's easier on your wallet

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What you need to know

Samsung is letting Galaxy users buy Care+ again, even if the original 60-day signup window has passed.

Samsung Care+ Theft and Loss plans are currently discounted by 16%, with pricing starting at $9/month.

Higher-tier plans include theft protection, same-day replacements, unlimited repairs, and $0 screen fixes.

If you missed your chance to buy Samsung Care+ when you first purchased your phone, Samsung is now giving you a second opportunity to sign up.

Samsung Care+ is typically offered when you buy a new Galaxy device. The protection plan includes benefits like unlimited repairs (though not all repairs are free), theft and loss protection, and even same-day replacement options depending on the tier you choose. Normally, users can only enroll within 60 days of purchasing a device, but Samsung is now opening that window much wider.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Samsung has announced that users can sign up for Samsung Care+ coverage through June 30, 2026. On top of that, the company is also offering a 16% discount on eligible protection plans. Pricing varies depending on the device, but some plans start at around $9 per month.

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Android Central's take If you ask me, this is probably a smarter purchase than upgrading your phone this year. With smartphone prices continuing to climb, spending a little money protecting a device you already own could make a lot more sense than buying a brand-new flagship in 2026.

The standard Samsung Care+ plan covers things like mechanical failures, cracked screens, cracked glass, accidental damage repairs, and replacements for a service fee. Samsung also offers a higher-tier Theft and Loss plan that includes up to three replacements per year if your phone is lost or stolen.

That tier also includes perks like same-day replacement, unlimited repairs, and even $0 battery and screen replacements in certain situations.

If you're interested, you can head over to Samsung's website and check pricing for your specific device. Just keep in mind that newer flagship phones will naturally cost more to insure.

That said, this is still a pretty good opportunity for Galaxy owners, especially if you're someone who prefers using your phone without a case or screen protector, or simply wants some extra peace of mind against theft, loss, or accidental damage.