Early Prime Day Google Pixel deals 2026 — score $250 off Pixel 10 phones, weeks before the big sale starts

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It's official: Prime Day returns on June 23rd, but you don't need to wait for the big sale to score some incredible deals on Google Pixel devices. Weeks before the main event kicks off, Amazon is slashing up to $250 off devices like the Google Pixel 10 and Pixel Watch 4, and you don't even need to be a Prime member to enjoy the savings.

Keep reading for all of the best early Prime Day Google Pixel deals, hand-picked by yours truly. Who knows? Find the right deal today and you might even get to skip the official Amazon sale altogether.

Prime Day 2026 is confirmed for June 23-26. Just like past events, most of the best deals will only be available to Prime members. Still need to sign up? Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial that will let you enjoy all of the benefits of a Prime membership without paying a cent.

Google Pixel deals

Google Pixel 10 128GB: $799 $599 at Amazon The base model Google Pixel 10 boasts a lovely AMOLED display with full Qi2 support and all of the latest AI-boosted software features. Grab the flagship from Amazon today and you'll get a straight 25% off your purchase. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 10 Pro 128GB: $999 $749 at Amazon Need a bit more power? The Pixel 10 Pro is the answer, taking the form factor of the standard Pixel 10 and adding more RAM, a larger battery, a brighter display, and a few other notable upgrades. The flagship device usually retails for $999, but grab the Pixel 10 Pro today and you'll score $250 off. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL 256GB: $1,199 $949 at Amazon The Pixel 10 Pro XL takes the foundation of the Pixel 10 Pro and adds a larger battery with a generous 6.8-inch AMOLED display. Just like the rest of the Pixel 10 lineup, Amazon is carving $250 off the Pixel 10 Pro XL for a limited time. Why wait for Prime Day? Read more Read less ▼