Why your iOS and Android eSIM transfers always failed — and how to do it right every time

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I haven't been shy about my hatred for eSIM, the digital technology that stores SIM information on your device rather than on a separate SIM card. One of the occupational hazards of my job is that I'm always switching phone lines between iOS and Android phones. Ever since Apple and Google shifted to selling eSIM-only phone models, it has been painstakingly difficult. I'd have taken a 50% success rate, but my luck with transferring eSIMs between iOS and Android felt more like an unrelenting struggle.

If you've had similar eSIM hardships, trust me, I believe you. With that being said, I'm thrilled to report that Apple and Google have finally figured out cross-platform eSIM transfers. This isn't exactly a new feature — it was first announced at last year's WWDC — but it required software updates to work. In other words, the joint feature wouldn't do users much good until the general public widely adopted iOS 26 and Android 16.

It feels like we're there because I've been transferring eSIMs at least once a week for months, and I haven't set foot in an AT&T store once. This is how you can quickly and easily transfer eSIM data from an iPhone to an Android phone, or from an Android phone to an iPhone, without calling your carrier or going to a store.

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For years, iOS and Android didn't play nice

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The technology behind eSIM isn't bad — the reality is quite the opposite. While physical SIM cards are easier to transfer between devices, this enables security vulnerabilities like "SIM swapping." This attack involves stealing a locked phone, removing the physical SIM card, and inserting it into another device, where hackers can intercept things like two-factor SMS codes. Additionally, eSIMs are easier to purchase on a whim. You can buy a travel eSIM online and load it onto your phone in minutes.

Unfortunately, the infrastructure just wasn't there to support easy eSIM switching before. Transferring from iPhone to iPhone or Android to Android was simple, but moving eSIMs between platforms was a headache. You likely had to contact your carrier, provide IMEI numbers, or walk into a physical store to get the transfer completed. With a physical SIM, a SIM-eject tool is all you need to switch phones.

Apple and Google finally fixed this shortcoming with iOS 26 and Android 16. Now, you can seamlessly move SIM data between devices without resetting them or contacting a carrier.

How to transfer an eSIM from iOS to Android

Transferring an eSIM from an iPhone to an Android phone is simple, as long as you've got the right hardware and software. Check that your carrier supports peer-to-peer eSIM transfers between iOS and Android. Then, verify your iPhone is updated to iOS 26, and your Android phone is running Android 16.

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Since both devices will be without cellular data briefly during the eSIM transfer process, it's important to connect them to a Wi-Fi network. Simply sticking with the cellular data or mobile hotspot connection from the eSIM you need to transfer won't cut it. After you've connected to Wi-Fi and checked that your devices are ready, you can begin the transfer.

On your Android phone:

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Tap Network & Internet.

3. Press SIMs & mobile network.

4. Tap Download new SIM.

5. Select Transfer SIM from another device.