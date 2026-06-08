Jump To:

Early Prime Day Samsung Galaxy deals 2026 — hefty S26 discounts, storage savings, and more

Deals
By published

What's the point of Prime Day when the deals are already this good?

Samsung ecosystem of devices including the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Buds 3 Pro, Samsung laptop, and Tab S10 Ultra
(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)
Jump To:

Prime Day season is upon us, but you don't need to wait for some big sale to score excellent Samsung Galaxy deals at Amazon. The retailer has wasted no time in discounting some of our favorite smartphones, wearables, and more ahead of the main event, and I've dropped a selection of the best offers below. 

The best part? Unlike