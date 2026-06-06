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What you need to know

Google is reportedly testing a change to Chrome's Search experience, which would send a user's query into AI Mode, not the primary search engine.

The report mentions that this test is seemingly just an experiment on Google's side and might not ever arrive officially for all users.

Google recently announced a massive change to Search in over two decades, as it puts its AI at center stage with Gemini 3.5 Flash.

Google runs many tests for its apps. Some make it to live servers while others never do, but this one for Chrome is drawing attention as it makes another major change to Search.

Today (June 5), WindowsReport spotted a test that's gotten underway for Google Chrome that puts its AI front and center when users search via the address bar (via 9to5Google). Chrome Canary is the company's test environment for the browser. The publication states that it's kick-started a test that turns the main engine into a side character, placing AI Mode front and center for queries. There is reportedly a flag in the browser that shows off this "Fulfill Searchbox queries in AI Mode."

The process is as simple as it is today to search on Google. Users opening Chrome or a new tab would type their query as normal, but what replies is AI Mode. Its response would be no different than what you'd see as an AI Overview before diving into AI Mode for further questioning (or more insight).

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Google mentioned support for this on Windows, Mac, Linux, and ChromeOS, further highlighting its extensive testing. This would be quite a significant change to Chrome's search experience. According to the publication's research, launching users directly into AI Mode deprives the main search engine experience.

That experience is all about a rolling list of relevant links to your query. Instead, AI Mode only links where it pulls its information from. WindowsReport discovered a commit by Google, which states the company has "no current plans" to make this Search change a reality for Chrome. This is reportedly "just for exploration."

Search is almost unrecognizable

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: WindowsReport) (Image credit: WindowsReport)

If you thought we were done with massive changes to search (AI Overviews, AI Mode), you'd have to rethink things. During I/O, Google revealed the biggest change to Search in over two decades. Gone is the old way of needing to use keywords for search queries. Google is putting its AI front and center, and what's leading the charge is Gemini 3.5 Flash in AI Mode. This is arriving globally, bringing a more "conversational" experience to Search.

Users can type as they would if they were speaking, getting all of their descriptors in the box for the AI to help narrow its search. What's more, Search now accepts text, images, videos, files, and active Chrome tabs. Just this week, Google expanded how users find content or creators they like in Search with "Search Profiles." As this rolls out, users can find a "Follow on Google" button, which brings a steady stream of content to the Discover feed in the Google app.

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Android Central's Take

This test that Google has for Chrome would likely stir some strong emotions in users. I'm guessing this is why it's just playing around and seeing if it's possible (or could work). The publication found that testers can toggle this feature, which really highlights the difference this would make if you were chucked right into AI Mode. I'm not sure I would keep this toggled (granted, Google would have to give the option) if this ever went live. Google's AI doesn't account for everything, so it might miss exactly what I'm looking for.