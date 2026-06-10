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What you need to know

Google announced that it's rolling out Gemini in Chrome in desktop and iOS users in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and more.

This AI assisted feature brings Personal Intelligence, Nano Banana 2, and more to help users summarize lengthy posts or draft emails on the fly.

Personal Intelligence lets Gemini dip into your connected Google apps to personalize its responses whenever the user has a question or request.

Gemini in Chrome has become a significant part of Google's browsing experience (should you enable it), and now it's headed to more users.

Google wastes no time in its announcement today (June 10): Gemini in Chrome is rolling out now on "desktop and iOS users in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and more." At the forefront of Google's post is security. It states that users receiving Gemini in Chrome will be protected by safeguards, such as the AI "asking for confirmation" before completing sensitive tasks.

What's more, the company is protecting users against "prompt injection." On a flashier note, Gemini in Chrome's main course lets users personalize their browsing. Google highlights its AI's ability to "summarize content, compare information across multiple tabs, and more." What's more, Gemini offers a deeper level of integration with Google's apps. That means users can connect Calendar, Maps, Gmail, and more with Gemini in Chrome, enabling the AI to create drafts and set reminders/events without interrupting your browsing.

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Nano Banana 2 is stepping up to welcome new users. Joining Gemini in Chrome, the AI image generator can "transform" images you come across while browsing with a text prompt. Gemini's Personal Intelligence joins the fray, meaning any questions you might have for it feel more, well, personal since it's connected to what you care about.

Gemini's getting personal to help

(Image credit: Google / YouTube)

Personal Intelligence for Gemini completely changed the game for the AI. While we always hear the same buzzwords (companion, assistant, etc.), this feature truly focused on embodying those names. Essentially, Google's AI can get cozy with your personal data from various apps. Users can connect Photos, Gmail, YouTube, and more so the AI has something to work with when you ask questions.

Google held The Android Show: I/O Edition 2026 earlier this year, and during the event, it discussed bringing Gemini 3.1 into Chrome for Android's toolbar. Users can ask the AI to summarize long articles, ask questions about what they're viewing, or extract details for later use without leaving the page. Personal Intelligence is also a part of this. Google stated Chrome users on Android could utilize the feature's personalized experience as if they were using the main Gemini app.

Android Central's Take

Gemini in Chrome is like putting a bow on a useful browser. For users who want a little extra assistance, whether that be summaries or pulling information, the Gemini in Chrome can help. Of course, all of this in opt-in, so it'll exist for these new users like it exists for others. Turn it on if you want, or not.