What you need to know

Google's Gemini introduces Personal Intelligence, a feature that leverages a users Connected Apps for personalized assistance.

The AI can dive into Photos, Gmail, YouTube, and more to help answer questions using your personal information for cars, health, and more.

Google says this feature is rolling out today (Jan 14) for "eligible" Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the U.S. in the Gemini app.

Google's Gemini intelligence has continued to advance for a wide range of purposes, but there's room to grow, and it's making it personal.

This morning (Jan 14), Google unveiled a new feature for Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the U.S. for its Gemini app: Personal Intelligence. According to the company, Personal Intelligence lets users "personalize" the AI using data stored in their Google apps, like Photos, Gmail, YouTube, and Search. The post states that users can turn Personal Intelligence on or off, and they can decide which Connected Apps Gemini can leverage.

It states, "When enabled, Gemini accesses your data to answer your specific requests and to do things for you."