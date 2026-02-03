Gemini may have just had its biggest month of updates yet — here's everything you need to try

Google recaps the latest upgrades in the Gemini app each month, and the January 2026 Gemini Drop might prove to be one for the record books. The company launched a new Google AI Plus subscription tier, brought new features, and finally built Gemini into Chrome. In case you missed any of the numerous Gemini app upgrades we saw last month, this is the full list of the new features and changes you can try for yourself right now.

Gemini Personal Intelligence knows you better than you do

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

The highlight of last month's Gemini upgrades was Personal Intelligence, a new feature that lets the AI chatbot tap into all the information you store in your Google account. To be clear, Gemini Personal Intelligence is an optional feature, and users can select exactly what information they want to share with Google AI. It's a much smarter version of Personal Context, a feature added to Gemini over the summer.

Personal Intelligence allows Gemini users to connect Google apps with Gemini. "You can choose to have Gemini use insights about you from some Connected Apps to personalize your experience and help you get more done," the company explains. Google Workspace, Google Photos, Google Home, Google Search, and YouTube are just a few Google services that can contribute to Personal Intelligence data, if you opt-in.

While it's easy to be apprehensive towards the idea of Personal Intelligence, it's not as scary as it might sound. Google says it won't use your personal data to train its AI models — it'll only use your generic prompts. Additionally, since this data is already stored with Google, the company says users "don't have to send sensitive data elsewhere" to start personalizing their experience. I've decided to keep it off, but that's mostly because I can already share my personal data with Google on my own terms via Gemini Personal Context, Ask Photos, and Gemini in Workspace.

You can try out Gemini's Personal Intelligence by tapping your Google account photo in the app and selecting Connected Apps. Then, select the Google apps you'd like to connect with Gemini. From there, Gemini will have the knowledge of your personal data in the apps you selected available for use in future chats.

Gemini in Chrome can browse for you

(Image credit: Google)

The biggest upgrade to Gemini in Chrome yet debuted last month, and it's built on the company's latest Gemini 3 model. For all users on macOS, Windows, and Chromebook Plus, there's a new Gemini side panel experience that puts the AI assistant a click away at all times. The implementation is similar to how Gemini in Workspace appears as a collapsible and expandable sidebar.

This makes it possible to use Gemini in Chrome while conti