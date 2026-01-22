What you need to know

Google introduced Personal Intelligence for AI Mode in Search, stating users can opt in and grant it access to their Gmail and Photos.

AI Mode is said to help users plan trips and shop by diving into their previous purchases in Gmail or Photos to surface relevant content they might engage with.

Google says this feature is rolling out in Labs for AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the U.S. over the next few days.

Gemini received a similar update roughly a week ago; however, it does a little more, connecting to YouTube, Photos, Gmail, and more to help users.

Gemini's not the only feature getting personal this year. Google announces what's next for its in-depth AI Mode in Search.

Google introduced Personal Intelligence for AI Mode in Search earlier this morning (Jan 22) in a Keyword post. If you're familiar with what Google did with Gemini's version, you might know where this update's headed. The company teases that Personal Intelligence in AI Mode will help you "tap into your own personal context and insights to unlock even more helpful Search responses that are tailored to you."

This update concerns Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers as an "opt-in" feature, which is capable of linking AI Mode to your Google Photos and Gmail accounts. The post alludes to AI Mode's enhanced capabilities, as it won't simply "recommend" items based on interests alone. The company gives the example of searching for new sneakers. Since the user (in this example) had recently purchased a pair, AI Mode used that as fuel to find an alternative style.

Google offered another shopping example, stating Personal Intelligence in AI Mode will leverage your flight information (Gmail), as well as your destination, to find clothing ideas for you.

Traveling is another key highlight, with Google stating AI Mode will sift through your Cloud-stored Photos for captured memories from previous trips. If you've asked it to help you plan an enjoyable weekend away, it'll use that to suggest places you haven't been to yet or activities you probably didn't think of.

AI Mode's wants to know more to help more