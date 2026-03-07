Click for next article

During MWC 2026, Motorola made a couple of significant announcements: one concerns the House of Moto, while the other is all about your security.

Wrapped in its MWC presser, the House of Moto announced Indigo, the company's new "global brand color," which it states was created alongside Pantone. Motorola states Indigo is "a rich midpoint between blue and purple that feels both calm and powerful." It adds that the colors consumers choose for their devices (if there's one they enjoy) represent the person and says something "about who we are before we ever say a word."

After working with Pantone, its VP of the Pantone Color Institute, Laurie Pressman, said Indigo is a symbol of "depth, intuition, and thoughtful creativity." It seems as though Motorola and Pantone have found a worthwhile partnership between the deep hue and the technology the former creates. Motorola adds that the House of Moto Indigo represents another step in its multi-year partnership with Pantone.

The post adds that consumers will see Indigo featured across Motorola's products, experiences, and innovations.

(Image credit: Motorola)

The other side of this cool MWC announcement is Motorola's partnership with GrapheneOS. For those unaware, GrapheneOS provides security solutions for users on a global scale. Motorola states its phone security will take a jump due to this partnership with GrapheneOS. The two are said to utilize Motorola's "security expertise, real‑world user insights, and Lenovo’s ThinkShield solutions" to get this done.

The post teases what's ahead, as Motorola is preparing to work with GrapheneOS on a joint research project. Both companies will work to enhance Motorola's software by adding new security capabilities. Motorola says it will offer more information on this when it's available.

Elsewhere, Moto says its Secure Platform is being expanded with "Private Image Data." Through this, the company states users will have control over the hidden data stored in their photos. If the user enables this, your device will automatically remove "sensitive metadata from all new camera images on the device, helping protect details like location and device information."

Busy MWC for Moto

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

MWC 2026 had some bright highlights for Motorola this year, as the company unveiled its Razr Fold details. The Razr Fold will debut with an 8.1-inch inner panel at a 2K resolution. Its cover display comes in at 6.6 inches. Capturing your memories will be a trio of 50MP cameras, and what'll get you through hours of scrolling will be a huge 6,000mAh battery. Motorola also confirmed that the Razr Fold will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5.

That's not all, as Motorola debuted the Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus. These colorful earbuds are looking to find a home in the sub-$100 to sub-$200 price range. The Plus model is said to feature Sound by Bose and exclusive features, like CrystalTalk AI and Audio Share.

Android Central's Take

I've got to say, I'm a fan of that House of Moto Indigo. It's a sick color. As Motorola said, it blends the cooler tones of blue and purple into a hue that's easy on the eyes, but also sticks out (and not in a bad way). Indigo is bold without being overpowering, yet subtle enough to make a statement. Since Motorola has confirmed that this color will represent its innovations globally, I'm interested to see where and how it'll appear moving forward.