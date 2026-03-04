Android Central's MWC 2026 Best in Show
Check out the products that stood out to us at MWC 2026!
As MWC 2026 comes to an end, we at Android Central are highlighting the products that stood out the most to us. Several of us were on the ground at the show, testing tons of new products, including those that were entered for a chance at the spotlight in our Best in Show awards, which we held alongside our sister sites TechRadar and Tom's Guide.
So, without further ado, here are the products that were awarded Best in Show at MWC 2026!
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
The Galaxy S26 Ultra launched ahead of MWC 2026 at a separate Unpacked event, but its presence was still felt at the show. The phone steps things up by featuring the latest Qualcomm chipset, exclusive to Samsung phones, while sporting several notable upgrades that should help this phone stand out.