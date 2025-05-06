What Motorola Razr 2025 color should you buy?

The Motorola Razr 2025 is the base flagship model for the 2025 lineup of clamshell foldables from Motorola. Even though it's the least impressive of the trio, it still holds its own as a fantastic foldable and is built to last, boasting a much more durable build than previous gens. Not to mention, the Razr finally has IP48 dust and water resistance with this generation.

Maybe you've got your eyes on the novel Razr 2025 or perhaps you're deciding which Razr model you should buy from the 2025 series. Either way, a good look at all the colors of the Motorola Razr 2025 should help you zero in on what your ideal Razr looks like and what color you want to buy it in.

Four fresh outfits, one incredible Motorola Razr 2025

Motorola Razr 2025 - Spring Bud: This minty light green coat of paint makes the Motorola Razr 2025 pop. It's a fresh hue that screams spring. This vegan leather colorway stands out the most among all four options. Motorola Razr 2025 - Lightest Sky: Are you an admirer of marble slates? Forget cream or beige tones, because the Lightest Sky finish of the Motorola Razr 2025 brings every other such phone colorway to shame. It's made of an enthralling acetate material that has streaks and a pearly, marble-ish texture. It's unlike anything we've ever seen before. Motorola Razr 2025 - Gibraltar Sea: Navy blue is a business formal or smart casual favorite, but the nylon-inspired textured back is what brings it to life in a distinct Motorola fashion. The Razr 2025 looks mature and intriguing in the Gibraltar Sea finish. Motorola Razr 2025 - Parfait Pink: Parfait Pink is a sweet treat for the eyes. This lovely vegan leather finish brings the Motorola Razr 2025 back to the 2000s but in a softer, cheekier light pink shade. It's a lovely shade to have.

Now that you've seen all the Motorola Razr 2025 colorways, pick the right one

Motorola went all out with the Razr 2025 launch. The colorways themselves are exceptional. Sure, we've seen brands like OnePlus and Xiaomi play around with textures before. But Motorola left no holes barred, giving us four unique textures and color options across the board for every Razr 2025 model.

With all those options, it's only natural that this decision isn't easy. And that's after you've decided on which model you want to buy.

I'm here to simplify this process for you. Each one of the Motorola Razr 2025 colorways are epic, so regardless of what you choose don't doubt yourself. However, if you simply can't break the tie between a few shades, I'd say go for the uniquely textured Lightest Sky variant.

That stunning marble-like back is so opulent and grand, you'll start sticking your pinky out whilst sipping on tea. It's the best take on the beige/cream colorway that Samsung, Google, Apple, and many other name brands have dabbled in before. All of them pale in comparison to Motorola's way of doing things.