Gemini keeps asking me to turn on Personal Intelligence, but I'm keeping it off — sort of

This month, Gemini unveiled a new feature called Personal Intelligence that aims to save you time by leveraging almost everything Google knows about you. It's opt-in, and users can tailor exactly which information Gemini can access from connections like Gmail and Google Photos. If you're a Google AI Pro or Ultra subscriber like me, you've probably been greeted with a "Supercharge Gemini with Personal Intelligence" pop-up over the last few weeks.

Personal Intelligence launched Jan. 14, and I've been asked to try Personal Intelligence a few times since then, with pop-ups appearing in the Gemini app on different devices. If you get a similar one, you'll need to make a choice: hit Not now to save Personal Intelligence for later, or press Get Started to dive in. You can always change your choice at any time, but should the average user try out Personal Intelligence or steer clear of it?

For now, I've made my choice — I'm keeping Personal Intelligence turned off. Or, at least, I thought I was. It turns out that Personal Intelligence is the evolution of Gemini's earlier Personal Context feature, and part of it is enabled by default. Here's everything you need to know about it, from the convenience benefits to the privacy situation.

Personal Intelligence is an expanded version of Personal Context

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Personal Intelligence is a supercharged version of Personal Context, a similar Gemini feature added about six months ago. Unlike the former, the latter is enabled by default, but users can opt out. Personal Context uses past Gemini chats to create a personalized experience for future ones. It can learn things about you based on what you've chatted about in the past, including your likes, dislikes, and preferences. This is based on your Gemini Apps Activity, which can be managed and deleted manually.

Personal Intelligence is now the catch-all brand for Gemini's personalization features, replacing Personal Context. The functionality and memory-based features formerly known as Personal Context are now identified as Past Gemini chats. This setting has its own toggle on the Personal Intelligence page, but it's enabled by default (like Personal Context) — even if you hit Not now for Personal Intelligence.

(Image credit: Google)

In the past, you could let Gemini learn from your prior chats and provide specific instructions for how it should respond in certain situation. Users could even add key facts for Gemini to remember in the Personal Context page; this functionality remains as Instructions for Gemini under Personal Intelligence today. The difference between the old and new Personal Intelligence features is that the latest ones personalize your experience without you needing to teach Gemini the information.

The new features are found under Connected Apps in the Personal Intelligence tab. By connecting Google apps to Gemini, "you can choose to have Gemini use insights about you from some Connected Apps to personalize your experience and help you get more done." For example, if you connect Gemini to Google Photos and ask for your license plate, it can scan your photo library to find the answer.