Gemini might finally fix one of the reasons why I haven't switched yet

What you need to know

Google is developing a Gemini feature that lets users directly import chat histories from other AI chatbots like ChatGPT.

The feature aims to remove friction that keeps users locked into one AI platform due to saved context and past chats.

Gemini may also add higher-resolution 4K image downloads.

Google is reportedly working on a new feature for Gemini that would allow users to import chats from other AI chatbots directly.

Right now, if you use ChatGPT, Gemini, or Perplexity, you usually stick with whichever tool you started with first, simply because it already has your data and context. Moving chats from one AI chatbot to another isn't straightforward either, unless you manually export conversations and upload them as files elsewhere, which is clunky and time-consuming.

Gemini is working on a way to import ChatGPT conversations

(Image credit: TestingCatalog)

It looks like Google may finally address this limitation. As reported by TestingCatalog, Google is developing a feature for Gemini that would let users import chats from other AI chatbots directly. The publication spotted an 'Import AI chats' button in Gemini, which would presumably download or directly pull conversations from other AI apps into Gemini.

This feature would allow Gemini to pick up context from previous conversations and let users continue from where they left off. There does not appear to be an option to import saved memories yet, but Gemini may still allow users to bring over chats from other AI tools and continue working from there.

(Image credit: TestingCatalog)

The same report also suggests Google is upgrading image downloads in Gemini's Nano Banana Pro. Right now, the model supports 2K image downloads by default, but Google appears to be testing options for 2K and 4K downloads. The new option is reportedly labeled 'Maximum size' and includes subtext that reads 'Best for print,' which should be useful for creators who want higher-quality outputs.

Neither of these features is rolling out just yet, but since they have already been spotted in the app, it is likely only a matter of time before Google makes them official.

Android Central's Take

Finally. With all the recent upgrades Google has pushed to Gemini, I have genuinely started to feel that Gemini is a better tool than ChatGPT in many ways. But because I have been using ChatGPT since the beginning and it already has all my context, switching platforms has never felt worth the effort.