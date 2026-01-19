Gemini is rolling out a new button when you want a faster answer

What you need to know

Gemini now shows an "Answer now" button that lets you skip long reasoning and get responses faster when using Pro or Thinking models.

The new button delivers quicker answers without switching models, unlike the older Skip option that forced Gemini Fast.

Google is rolling out the feature to web, Android, and iOS, though iOS still shows Skip despite identical behavior.

Gemini is gaining a new feature that lets you get an answer faster when the chatbot takes too long to respond.

Google rolled out a major update to Gemini last week, allowing it to tap into your personal information for what it calls "Personal Intelligence" answers. This lets Gemini reference your data to deliver responses that are more personalized. Alongside that update, Google now appears to be rolling out another quality-of-life improvement aimed at speeding things up when you want a quicker response.

As spotted by 9to5Google, Google is introducing a new "Answer now" button in Gemini. When you use the Gemini 3 Pro or Gemini 3 Thinking models and ask a question, you will now see an "Answer now" button appear next to the spinning status indicator while Gemini is generating a response.

