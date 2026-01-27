Google bolstered its subscription offerings for the AI era, adding plans now known as Google AI Pro and AI Ultra to the Google One suite. In some regions, a mid-tier Google AI Plus plan offered basic artificial intelligence features and other perks at a much lower price than the Pro or Ultra plans. Now, Google is bringing AI Plus to 35 more countries and territories, including the U.S., the company announced Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Google AI Plus is now available for $7.99 per month in the U.S., bridging the gap between free Google accounts and the pricier AI Pro and AI Ultra tiers. For a limited time, users can save 50% for their first two months of AI Plus, sweetening the deal. Like many of Google's other subscription offerings, customers can share AI Plus benefits with up to five family members.

Aside from AI features, the Google AI Plus subscription offers 200GB of total cloud storage. That's double the amount offered by the Google One Basic plan, costing $1.99 per month, and considerably less offered by the One Premium 2TB plan, which goes for $9.99 monthly. The appeal of the Google AI Plus plan is certainly the AI-focused perks, not the cloud storage benefit — though the latter definitely helps.

Specifically, AI Plus subscribers will get enhanced access to Gemini 3 Pro, Deep Research, and Nano Banana Pro. While these tools are available on the free Gemini tier as well, they are rate-limited. The plan also offers access to Google's Veo 3.1 Fast video-generation model.

(Image credit: Google)

Other improvements include double the amount of monthly AI credits (200), wider access to Google's AI filmmaking tool Flow, and premium NotebookLM features like Audio Overviews. Google AI Plus grants access to Gemini in Workspace apps and Gemini in Chrome, the latter of which is debuting in early access as a personal assistant for browsing.

Since this is firmly a midpoint offering, it's not surprising that Google AI Pro and AI Ultra offer considerably more than Google AI Plus. Google AI Pro costs $19.99 per month and provides higher rate limits than AI Plus while expanding feature availability. Subscribers to the AI Pro plan can use Gemini Code Assist, Gemini CLI, and Jules more often. Google AI Pro users can also use more NotebookLM tools, expanded access to Gemini 3 Pro in Google Search, and 1,000 monthly AI credits.

For users deep in the Google ecosystem, a perk of Google AI Pro that might tip the scales is Google Home Premium Standard. This plan is the successor to Nest Aware, and it starts at $10 per month on its own. By subscribing to Google AI Pro for $20 per month, you'll get the benefits of One Premium 2TB ($9.99/mo.) and Google Home Premium Standard ($10/mo.