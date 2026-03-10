Samsung might let Galaxy users create apps with prompts, and I’m all for this direction

Click for next article

A Samsung executive has confirmed it’s looking into letting users create features or apps through vibe coding.

This means you could potentially prompt your phone to build a custom app instantly using prompts.

Vibe coding might also allow users to modify apps or even reshape parts of the phone’s interface without rooting or technical skills.

You’ve probably customized your Galaxy phone with different themes, icon packs, or even tried out a Good Lock module. But imagine if you could simply ask your phone to create a brand new feature for you right away. Samsung appears to be giving this idea some real thought.

In a recent chat with TechRadar, Won-Joon Choi, Samsung’s Head of Mobile Experience, confirmed that the company is "looking into" bringing vibe coding to future Galaxy devices. If that sounds like a Silicon Valley buzzword, you’re not completely off, but this could really change how you use your phone.

OpenAI co-founder Andrej Karpathy helped make the term popular, and it basically means a no-code solution. Instead of struggling with code and errors, you just tell the AI what you want in plain English. The AI takes care of writing, fixing, and running the code for you.

It’s similar to Samsung’s current Modes and Routines, but much more powerful. Instead of only setting a trigger to turn on Do Not Disturb at the gym, you could ask your Galaxy S26, "Build me a custom workout tracker that pulls my heart rate from my Watch and logs my sets to a private spreadsheet," and see it create an app for you instantly.

Why Samsung is biting

Samsung has already started distancing itself from the smartphone label, pivoting instead to AI phones with the launch of the S26 series. Choi noted that while we’re currently limited to "premade tools," vibe coding would allow users to "adjust their favorite apps or make something customized to their needs."

This idea goes beyond just creating new apps. Samsung also seems interested in letting you change the phone’s user experience itself. Normally, this kind of control would mean rooting your phone or having software skills, but now it could be as easy as typing a request in a chat.

But don’t get ready to download a "Vibe Studio" app just yet. Choi pointed out that while the idea is "very interesting," it’s still only in the research stage, not active development. There are also some big challenges, especially with security and making sure AI-generated code is reliable.

Android Central's Take

I think this could be the ultimate power-user feature for everyone. Android has always been great for people who like to customize, but vibe coding could let any Galaxy owner become a developer without learning any code. I like the idea of not having to accept how an app works by default; instead, I could just tell my phone to change things to fit my needs. Whether it’s automating boring data entry for work or finally making a habit tracker that suits me, the real benefit is having full control.