Samsung was reportedly spotted rolling out an update for its Home Up module in Good Lock.

This patch brings several worthy changes, such as Share Manager customization for apps, a "misalignment" fix for the DIY Home option, and more.

Home Up's major update from early last year let users customize their apps and folders in the most wacky ways.

Samsung's getting its "Home Up" module for Good Lock ready for One UI 8.5 with an update packed with QoL improvements.

A post by SammyGuru highlighted a Galaxy Store update for the Home Up module, which reportedly introduces numerous changes. One significant change the publication noticed was within its patch notes for fixes. Samsung has finally fixed a long-standing DIY Home layout issue that's plagued Galaxy users for quite some time. The post says this fix concerns a "misalignment" issue the feature previously suffered, as well as a backup/restore fix for widgets when switching phones.

As far as what's new, the latest One UI 8.5-focused Home Up version adds widget size and blur (app icon backgrounds) control.

Samsung Galaxy devices still offer the classic buttons for UI maneuvers, alongside gesture controls. The publication states this next change concerns the latter, as a "bottom swipe" option appears. Users can reportedly quickly hop to their "last used app" with this. Elsewhere, the Edge Panel now merges apps, people, and tasks into its domain, so users have a one-stop shop.

Lastly, the latest Home Up version lets users customize their Share Manager. If there are apps you typically use, or some that you never share content to, you can make the appropriate changes to clear up that menu clutter. To reiterate, this is rolling out for users enrolled in the One UI 8.5 beta via the Galaxy Store.

