A tipster alleges that Samsung has pushed an update for its One UI 8.5 beta that upgrades its Android kernel version.

As a result, the post claims that One UI 8.5 feels "smoother" and "more responsive," and it's likely an experience users will see in the next beta.

Another tipster alleges that what was initially discovered might actually be Samsung's stable launch plans for One UI 8.5.

Samsung rolled out One UI 8.5 Beta 3 to testers earlier in January, bringing a major 1.2GB download with a laundry list of fixes.

Samsung's supposedly making a big system-level change for its next One UI software that could change the game for Galaxy phones.

This week, well-known social media tipster Ice Universe leaked some details regarding an alleged kernel upgrade for Samsung's One UI 8.5 (via SamMobile). As the publication notes, the kernel is the "marriage" between a device's software and hardware, and Ice Universe reports that Samsung has taken its version up from 6.6.77 to 6.6.98.

Their post highlights that this is the first time the company has attempted to upgrade its kernel, and it did it unexpectedly.

The leak adds that this change was discovered in Samsung's One UI 8.5 ZZAA version for the Galaxy S25 series, currently involved in the Beta Program. In their tests, Ice Universe claims that Samsung's One UI system "is smoother and more responsive." Additionally, they state "touch response, animations, and overall fluidity have improved."

Rumors diverge into two paths from here. On one hand, Ice Universe claims that testers could get their hands on this major update in One UI 8.5 Beta 4. However, another tipster, TheOneCID, claims this might be Samsung's official One UI 8.5 build for launch. Their post states that they've discovered a similar CZAA build on the U.S. and Canadian servers for Samsung's devices.

Speculations said One UI 8.5 would be major

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

We'll have to see where things progress from here, as we've just gotten our hands on One UI 8.5 Beta 3 in January. Shortly after the new year, Samsung rolled out Beta 3 for its next major One UI update, which arrived with a 1.2GB download. The company was busy fixing up a laundry list of items for users, such as lock screen glitches, gallery lag, and more.

One major grievance users had with the new software was its odd battery drain. Samsung's patch notes state it has rolled out a fix for that "excessive" battery drain problem caused by certain apps. Beta 2 for One UI 8.5 debuted on December 22, just a couple of weeks before Beta 3.