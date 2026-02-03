What you need to know

Rumors suggest that Samsung is working on upgrading its Now Bar in One UI 8.5 with calls.

This update would involve adding missed calls to the information that the Now Bar can inform users about.

Previous updates for the Now Bar include third-party app support, as well as scores through Google Sports.

One UI 8.5's development has been going on for a while, and a recent leak claims there's more utility on the way.

The Now Bar (you can throw the Now Brief in, too) was among the major highlights for One UI 8. However, a recent leak posted on X by Tarun Vats claims that Samsung is going to boost Now Bar's utility with its next major OS (via SamMobile). According to Vats, Samsung is preparing to introduce calls to the Now Bar for One UI 8.5. Specifically, Vats states users will see "missed calls" through their Now Bar.

The tipster's provided screenshot showcases what this could look like once it hits a stable release for users. The Now Bar appears no different than what users can expect today, but there's the missed call icon, as well as how many calls you've missed.

A separate post by the tipster claims that One UI 8.5 is also working on pop-up "refinements." It would be nice if this rolled out with the updated software, but there's always a chance that it could come during a later 8.5 update. Another curious note is that Vats was responding to a user's comment about One UI 8.5 Beta 4. At the time, Vats had nothing to say, but a recent post from a few hours ago claims a Beta 4 is on the way in the U.S.

Just glance

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Now Bar was one of One UI 8's bright spots, and the company wanted to take things further with third-party app support. This was a sentiment alleged last winter by an overseas report. Apparently, Samsung was "planning" to bring third-party app support to its Now Bar to further its usefulness for users. Apps would include Kakao T, Naver Sports, YouTube, and YouTube Music, per that rumor.

Fortunately, those rumors panned out well for users expecting such support, as Samsung's summer Unpacked last year included third-party creations.

On a related note, the Now Bar supports Google Sports, so sports fans can keep up with their favorite teams or just what's going on around the different leagues. Users on X in the tipster's recent post claim that this still isn't working properly. Users were reportedly given "more agency" in this Google Sports addition, giving users access to "Following" tabs and "Recommended" for scores.