Samsung is rolling out an Always On Display update for its One UI 7 devices (the Galaxy S25 series).

The patch focuses on improving the experience behind its notification management, as well as giving users more agency with Google Sports.

Samsung confirmed One UI 7 will go live for eligible Galaxy devices in April.

Samsung is looking to refine the experience of its Now Bar for users, which should make things clear and easy.

As noted by SammyGuru, Samsung is rolling out an update for the Always On Display for devices with One UI 7 (basically, the Galaxy S25 series). The update itself is light; however, it focuses on making the experience much easier for users looking to utilize the Now Bar more effectively. According to the publication, the update brings a "notice" about notifications via the Now Bar.

When in the Now Bar settings, users may see a "App notifications are turned off" label under apps that fit the bill. Users should be able to dive in and change anything that needs to, if it's an app that you need to see more prominently on the lock screen's Now Bar.

Elsewhere, the update's changelog states it adds a "Google Sports settings guide" alongside an "improved Google Sports-related GUI."

The publication's findings show that users diving into the Now Bar's settings and tapping Google Sports will see a "Sports from Google Settings" button. From there, a pop-up will surface with professional sports leagues with "Following" and "Recommended" tabs. There, users can more easily select which teams — or even leagues — they'd like to be displayed on their Now Bar.

These updates are appearing with v8.8.25.5 of the Always on Display app for Samsung.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

In other news, Samsung recently pushed an update for its Good Lock app launcher for Galaxy devices. The patch was minimalistic as it offered small changes to the language used when explaining functions. The patch notes stated Samsung was also "improving app stabilization" for users, though it failed to explicitly state which apps are affected.

To go along with One UI 7, Samsung highlighted a complete Good Lock overhaul for its next-gen OS. While the company's smartphones will see updates, the redesign focused a lot on its foldables by improving the "overall composition" of the app's UI.

While this Always On Display update leaves most Galaxy users out of the loop, Samsung confirmed One UI 7 is arriving in April. After a lengthy history of delays, it seems most of the kinks and frustrations have been ironed out to a place Samsung is comfortable. Additionally, with One UI 7 coming to devices next month, the company is planning Beta Programs for other devices.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 have already received the first beta. The company states there's more to come for the likes of the Galaxy S23 series and Galaxy Tab S10 series.