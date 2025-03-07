Samsung is rolling out its One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Fold 6

What you need to know

Samsung is reportedly rolling out its One UI 7 beta program for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 in South Korea, India, and the U.S.

The devices are receiving the program ranging from 4GB to 5GB in download size as it packs many of the AI enhancements and changes the S24 received.

Samsung stated this week the programs would begin for its foldable; however, we're still waiting on the Galaxy S23 series and its tablets.

One UI 7's stable rollout is expected in April.

As mentioned earlier this week, Samsung's promised beta program start for its recent foldable duo is kicking off.

As spotted by SamMobile, Samsung is currently rolling out One UI 7 Beta 1 to the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The publication states the foldable (if enrolled in the program) will download/install version F741NKSU2ZYBJ. The program arrives with a payload size of 4GB for the clamshell. Curiously, the update was initially spotted arriving for South Korean users today (Mar. 7).

The program is expected to begin in other regions, as well, like the U.S., but it might take a little time.

Elsewhere, the publication clocked the arrival of the program for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Unlike its clamshell duo, the Fold 6's program has supposedly arrived for U.S. users alongside India. The post states the versions are F956U1UEU2ZYBJ and F956BXXU2ZYBJ, respectively, at a 5GB download with the March 2025 security patch.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

With Samsung doubling down heavily on Galaxy AI, it seems plausible that the huge download sizes for the Flip 6 and Fold 6 include similar features like the Galaxy S24. SamMobile was able to unearth the patch notes for the foldables, which include items like One UI 7's UI overhaul, the Now Bar, separated notification and Quick Panels, and more.

The Now Bar is a pretty major addition to the Android 15-based software, letting users gain insights via live updates, access music controls, and routines. In a way, the Now Bar is an easy gateway into Samsung's other major feature, Now Brief. This is an AI-powered feature for upcoming events, weather, and more that arrived on the Galaxy S25 series.

With the test underway, users should be able to gain One UI Beta Program access by heading into the Samsung Members app and signing up — once it lands in your respective region.

Galaxy users without a Galaxy S25 device have been waiting on One UI 7 for a while, and Samsung recently announced it would arrive in April officially. Before that, the company teased the beta program coming to several other devices, like the Flip 6, Fold 6, Galaxy S23 series, and Galaxy Tab S10 series. Regarding the foldables, the Korean OEM said those respective programs would begin "this week" and it's seemingly making good on that promise.

For the others, the company's post didn't state when we could see them. However, those beta programs are expected to kick off randomly throughout March. There were also more hints that Samsung could start charging for its AI.