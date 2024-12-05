Samsung's first One UI 7 beta is available now, public release set for early 2025

What you need to know

Samsung's upcoming One UI 7 update, based on Android 15, has experienced numerous delays, but a beta is available now.

The update is expected to debut near or alongside the release of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series in January.

One UI 7 adds new features like the Now Bar, new camera toggles, and persistent Writing Tools.

Samsung today announced that, after numerous delays, the first One UI 7 beta is now available for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. The company says that Samsung Members can apply for access to the One UI 7 beta starting today to gain early access to the Android 15-based update. Otherwise, the upgrade is expected to launch early next year alongside the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series, as the company confirms One UI 7 will release publicly in the first quarter of 2025.

One UI 7 is set to launch with "upcoming Galaxy S series devices," but will arrive on other Galaxy devices as part of a gradual rollout. For now, the Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra are the only three models known for certain to be eligible for the One UI 7 beta immediately. It's possible that the beta could be expanded to include the Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

As was expected, Samsung is doubling down on Galaxy AI with One UI 7. It's specifically trying to compete with Apple Intelligence with more system-wide software tools. For example, Writing Tools — a set of generative AI-based grammar and writing options — are now able to be used anywhere without needing to switch apps.

Additionally, Samsung touts that One UI 7 will bring "more intuitive interaction and greater personalization," with AI at the heart of it.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Samsung also shared a few details about the new features One UI 7 will bring. A Now Bar will become a new part of the One UI lock screen, making it possible for users to see important notifications dynamically without needing to open their phone. Additionally, the Camera app in One UI 7 is getting a boost, as the viewfinder now includes new buttons, controls, and modes. In another Apple Intelligence-inspired feature, Call Transcript will automatically transcribe recorded calls in 20 supported languages.

A few security improvements add a Knox Matrix dashboard that lets users view their connected devices in one place, Credential Syncs, and a new recovery method for data transfers.

You can apply to gain access to the One UI 7 beta and test these features for yourself by becoming a Samsung Member if you have a Galaxy S24 series device.