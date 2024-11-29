Advanced One UI 7 features leak as Samsung fumbles its details early

What you need to know

Samsung trips up and accidentally posts its One UI 7 details early on a Spanish website.

The software is preparing to bring additional features to "Sketch to Image" and "Portrait Studio" like watercolor, 3D cartoon, and more.

Once again, the page reportedly highlighted previously rumored parental controls and previewed the updated icons and notification panel changes.

Samsung has reportedly delayed its Beta Program for One UI 7 to December.

There's a lot of hype (and anticipation) surrounding One UI 7, but Samsung might've slipped up with this one.

Spotted by X tipster Chunvn, Samsung's Spanish website variant might've accidentally published its complete One UI 7 details early (via Android Authority). The publication quickly jumped on things and managed to capture a series of videos before Samsung took it down.

The One UI 7-centric page highlighted several features like Sketch to Image and Portrait Studio. Neither of these features is new; however, the next OS upgrade is set to take them further. According to the page, One UI 7 will improve Sketch to Image by giving it "3D Cartoon, Sketch, and Watercolor" options. The brief video captured showcases the ability of a user to draw a simple, flat image before tapping "generate."

The example given seemingly shows the watercolor option selected. After a brief wait time, One UI 7's AI will produce your desired drawing. The website reportedly offered extra details, stating that a watermark would be added to anything "generated with AI." Moreover, edited images will become a resized product of "up to 12MP."

Portrait Studio seems primed to pick up options similar to Sketch to Image. The post states Samsung will provide "3D Cartoon, Cartoon, and Sketch" options alongside a "Live Effects" feature. The page reportedly stated Live Effects will add "depth" and "perspective."

The early One UI 7 highlights page also showcased the software's revamped icons, notifications and Quick Settings panel split, and ongoing activity alert. We've seen most of this repeatedly; however, the ongoing alert is a large, pill-shaped icon nestled at the bottom of your device's lock screen.

It will seemingly give users a clear view of their lock screen — but notifications will likely take up the space under the date.

We've seen additional (supposed) One UI 7 features leaked previously, like parental and AI-focused features. However, with the latest accidentally posted One UI 7 page by Samsung, it seems these features are inbound. It was reported in October that the software would give parents better agency over their child's online safety. They would have tools to block websites alongside tools to cut off access to certain apps.

Samsung's accidental post seemingly confirms these features, as well as the additional AI features for Sketch to Image and Portrait Studio.

It seems like we've been waiting for One UI 7 forever — and the wait has only been extended as Samsung pushed its beta back even more. Reports claim that the Korean OEM encountered additional problems within its software, which have forced it to delay the Beta Program until "the first week of December."