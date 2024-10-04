No One UI 7 yet, but Samsung demoed it at SDC 2024

What you need to know

At SDC 2024, Samsung had a Galaxy S24 Ultra on deck that rocked its upcoming One UI 7 (Android 15) software.

From the demo, it was discovered that the notifications and Quick Settings panel will be separated, giving users a full view of both areas.

One UI 7 is also shifting the search bar to the bottom of the app drawer UI.

Samsung confirmed One UI 7 will arrive in 2025 alongside the Galaxy S25 and the beta is likely to begin "by the end of" 2024.

Samsung had more in store during its Developers Conference this week, which involved a close look at One UI 7's changes.

One UI 7 (Android 15) has been rumored to feature a "major" shift in Samsung's software design all year. Images captured by SammyGuru show Samsung's teasers of a few One UI 7 changes that bring the OS into an Apple-like world (via 9to5Google). Kicking off those changes is the Quick Settings menu, which offers a much curvier appearance with pill-shaped options.

It seems Samsung is looking to feature smaller, fatter sliders for your device's brightness level. The publication noted in Samsung's demo that you can move the "blocks" featured on the updated Quick Settings menu. Moreover, the icons in the larger "block" with airplane mode, flashlight, etc., can be swapped out and customized further.

The Korean OEM is moving toward more customization with One UI 7 and moving the options/icons within blocks would give users agency over how their settings should look.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: SammyGuru) (Image credit: SammyGuru) (Image credit: SammyGuru)

Another sharp change is the notification panel. The upcoming OS update separates a user's alerts from the Quick Settings panel. What was shown during SDC 2024 was a panel that stacks your notifications in a pill-shaped design with an arrow to expand for more information. Much like the Quick Settings panel (and other screens), the notification center has a low depth of field.

The time and date are listed at the top left with a "settings" button and "clear" on the bottom. SamMobile went into detail about this separation, revealing that One UI 7 lets users swipe down the left side of their display for notifications, leaving the right side for Quick Settings.

Some other smaller changes in One UI 7 include a "Side button" options page redesign. Users will find options unified under the "Double Press" and "Press and hold" choices. The app drawer has picked up a welcome change as its search bar drops to the bottom of the UI.

What this early glimpse from SDC 2024 does is (essentially) confirm many of the rumors about One UI 7. It seems Samsung is truly moving toward a more HyperOS (Xiaomi) or iOS-inspired design with its Android 15 skin, as evidenced by the Quick Settings panel changes, notifications, and other refreshed elements.

While several aspects of One UI 7 are changing, and likely looping in more Galaxy AI, we're still staring at a massive delay. It was reported that Samsung was still holding internal discussions about the software's features and working through "stability problems" in September. However, Samsung confirmed One UI 7 (Android 15) won't arrive until 2025.

It's expected to drop alongside the Galaxy S25 series, marking an extreme departure from the company's typical update cadence. Despite that, the company is expected to begin its One UI 7 beta "before the year ends."