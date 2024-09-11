It seems we're still waiting for One UI 7 following this dreary update

What you need to know

A One UI 7 Beta team member on Samsung's forums suggests the company is still working on the software, which could cause another delay.

Supposedly, the company is discussing features for the software alongside ironing out more stability problems.

Stability issues were rumored to be the cause for the delay as Samsung originally worked on One UI 6.1.1.

The wait for Samsung's One UI 7 continues as users are given a dreary update on the state of its development.

As spotted by Tarun Vats, users have taken to the Samsung Community forums with questions about the first One UI 7 beta, but a team member suggests it's still in the works (via Android Police). The post states delays have continued due to Samsung holding ongoing "discussions" regarding new features for the Android 15-based software.

The beta team member adds that the company wants to stabilize the software before eager testers can begin downloading it.

One UI 7 is expected to be quite a substantial OS upgrade for Galaxy devices. The community post didn't detail a potential timeline for when users could expect to enroll in the beta.

However, the tipster claims on X that the beta could begin and end in October, indicating that Samsung could fast-track One UI 7. Nothing is set in stone as things can change between now and October (and beyond).

Android Central has reached out about this continued delay of the first One UI 7 beta. We will update this article when we hear back.

One UI 7 beta release status 👀A delay is in the cards 😒#OneUI7 #GalaxyS24 #Samsung #GalaxyS23 pic.twitter.com/is3y9cA8XzSeptember 10, 2024

It was rumored earlier this year that Samsung started internally testing One UI 7; however, reports soon after changed the tune. In June, rumors claimed that Samsung was delaying the launch of One UI 7 due to the AI overhaul its One UI 6.1.1 update would bring Galaxy devices.

The next iteration of One UI was expected to begin its beta in August, though the development of the 6.1.1 update (reportedly) stopped it. Outside of new features, tipsters have stated that Samsung has continuously grappled with stability issues with One UI 7.

The next major OS will supposedly bring a drastically different UI experience, that could remind you of Apple's iOS. Reminiscent of iOS 18, One UI 7 could deliver rounded corner notifications, a revamped quick settings menu, and (potentially) Samsung's take on Apple's Dynamic Island.

While it seems we're still in for a lengthy One UI 7 delay, users are just getting their hands on One UI 6.1.1. Samsung started rolling the update out to the Galaxy S24 series alongside the September 2024 patch last week. The company then revealed during IFA 2024 that the Galaxy S23 series, Flip 5, Fold 5, and the Tab S9 series will also receive the latest Galaxy AI features and enhancements.