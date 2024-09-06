Samsung's One UI 6.1.1 is finally here for these Galaxy phones

What you need to know

Samsung is finally rolling out the One UI 6.1.1 update for the Galaxy S24 series, packed with AI features and the September 2024 security patch.

At IFA 2024, Samsung revealed during a press conference that One UI 6.1.1 is officially rolling out to its latest flagship devices. The company also mentioned that many of your beloved Samsung devices will get the update next week.

This means the One UI 6.1.1 update is making its way to a wider range of Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, and Tab S9 series. These devices will have access to the advanced AI features introduced with the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.

Productivity gets a boost with the One UI 6.1.1 update. New features like Note Assist, PDF Overlay Translation, and Sketch to Image streamline tasks. Note Assist can translate and summarize notes, while PDF Overlay Translation offers text translation for PDFs, images, and graphs. Sketch to Image turns simple sketches into image options.

The update also makes communication a breeze. With AI-powered tools like Interpreter, Listening Mode, and Chat Assist, translating languages and getting messaging suggestions is way easier. Plus, the Composer feature gives a hand with writing more effectively.

Of course, there's the Circle to Search feature, made with Google, for quick visual searches. Photography fans will also love the improved Portrait Mode and the new Instant Slow-mo feature.

One UI 6.1.1 also brings in fresh wallpapers that adjust based on the weather and time of day.

You can use AI features like Composer, Sketch to Image, Interpreter, and Note Assist for free until the end of 2025. Samsung hasn’t revealed how it'll charge for these features after that.

It should be noted that even after installing the update, the One UI version will stay at 6.1. Samsung uses the x.1.1 One UI version numbers exclusively for foldable devices and tablets.

Galaxy devices in Korea were the first to get the One UI 6.1.1 update on September 5. The update will be available in North America and Europe starting September 9.