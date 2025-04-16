What you need to know

An updated rollout schedule for One UI 7 (with Android 15) has popped up on Reddit, reportedly from the Samsung Members app.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Z Fold 6 are listed to potentially receive the One UI 7 update starting April 25th, followed by the S23 series, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and other eligible phones around May 25.

The rollout appears to be phased, with a month's gap between groups of devices, that ends in July.

It remains unclear whether this is a global rollout or is restricted to a specific region.

The One UI 7 rollout has been pretty messy to say the least. But the wait could be short lived, as a user on Reddit seems to have an updated rollout schedule from Samsung (as spotted by 9to5 Google).

Sharing a screenshot of the alleged schedule, the user stated that they received the information from the Samsung Member's app. The notification stated, "Thank you for taking the interest in our products and services. We'd like to inform users about the One UI 7 upgrade with Android 15 update for our Galaxy customers."

Below that the Korean OEM listed out eligible devices along with their potential rollout dates. Starting off with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series that will see the update option show up on April 25, along with the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Z Fold 6.

Following that, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 and other eligible phones are expected to get the update a month later on May 25. The list ends with the Galaxy Tab A9 that will see the One UI 7 update only in July.

It looks like the company could be rolling out the software in phases starting with the most recent phones in April, leaving a month's gap between each phase of the rollout up until July 25. However, it remains unclear if this schedule is a global one or is country specific.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

To give you a recap, One UI 7 was expected to rollout widely across starting with Korea on April 7 and to the folks in the U.S. and other regions on April 10. However, just three days after the firmware started rolling out, Samsung had to pull the plug on the rollout due to a bug that was impacting several devices. The firmware was taking down from OTA serves as well as blog posts announcing the roll out in Vietnam was taken down.

Samsung told Android Central in an email that the "rollout schedule (for One UI 7) is being updated to ensure the best possible experience." However, the Korean OEM gave us no reason for pausing the firmware's rollout.