How many software updates will the Samsung Galaxy S25 get? Best answer: The Samsung Galaxy S25, like the other latest Samsung Galaxy phones, will receive seven generations of OS upgrades along with seven years of security updates. This ensures that the phone will be current and up to date for many years to come, future-proofing your purchase.

What OS will the Samsung Galaxy S25 come with?

The Samsung Galaxy S25, along with its sister phones the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra, will all come loaded with the latest version of Android, which is Android 15. They will also include Samsung One UI 7, the latest version of Samsung’s UI overlay, which adds tons of features, mainly relating to AI.

The phone can understand context and personal preferences to deliver customized AI experiences. Through a shared vision with Google, there are features like multimodal capabilities for interpreting text, speech, images, and videos. You can engage in more natural interactions using natural language to call up things on the phone.

You’ll get features like Google’s Circle to Search that can now also recognize phone numbers, e-mail addresses, and web URLs for one click access to what you want. There are also actionable searches with context-aware suggestions provided for the next steps.

Easily switch among apps, interact more naturally with the device, and press and hold the side button at any time to call up the Gemini AI assistant. It works with Samsung and Google apps along with a selection of third-party ones, too, like Spotify.

All these AI features, along with ones like Call Transcript, Writing Assist, Drawing Assist, and more, are thanks to the Android OS, Google integration, and Samsung One UI 7.

As Google releases new versions of Android, you will be able to download the latest ones for the next seven, up to Android 22 or whatever name is given to the next batches of updates should Android release a new OS annually. Most importantly, you will be able to enjoy a secure experience with the phone for the next seven years, all the way through to 2032. That’s almost unheard of when considering the phones of yesteryear, but it’s a commitment Samsung has made for its latest devices.

While chances are you’ll want to upgrade your phone much sooner than seven years from now, the extended support means you can confidently hand the phone to a friend or family member when you do, and they can be reassured that it will not only work but be current for many more years to come. Think of giving the phone to a child or teen as their first device, or a parent or grandparent.

This also means the phone, poised to take the place of the Samsung Galaxy S24 on the list of the best Android phones, will hold its resale value. If you decide to sell it second-hand, you will get a good dollar amount for it with still many years of software upgrades and security support left.