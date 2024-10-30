Huge One UI 7 leak shows off Samsung's parental and AI-focused features

What you need to know

A report claims that Samsung's One UI 7 (Android 15) will introduce a wave of new features, like those for parents looking after their child's online safety.

One UI 7 is rumored to add several AI-backed features from Circle to Search and more for photography.

The OS update recently appeared in a hands-on video, but Samsung isn't expected to roll it out until 2025 with the Galaxy S25.

The long wait for One UI 7 hasn't dampened the leaks as a new report details what Samsung might have in store.

There's a lot in store for One UI 7 (Android 15), as Android Headlines kicks off the leaks with a look at its integrated parental controls. The post claims Samsung is preparing to add some easier safety controls for parents and their kids, such as tools to block unsafe/harmful websites. Moreover, it seems this suite of features will let users block certain apps from their child's devices.

The publication alludes to Samsung's addition of an integrated device tracker from within One UI 7.

AI is expected to be a major part of One UI 7's update, such as the expected Circle to Search update for math and physics homework help. The company dropped this update for its Galaxy foldables in July.

Samsung's AI features are rumored to continue as the company adds "more options" for Sketch to Image. Elsewhere, a host of "photo features" are speculated. The publication claims One UI 7 will let users "restyle" portrait photos using Samsung's on-device AI software. Rumors add that the next OS update includes "AI-generated artistic effects" for photo transformation that can be shared with other platforms.

Outside of AI, this One UI 7 leak mentions Samsung's "Energy Score," highlighted during its initial One UI 6 Watch post in May. The feature debuted on the Galaxy Watch 7 alongside its recent foldables. Energy Score analyzes a user's sleep time, previous day's activity, heart rate, and more to deliver your "daily condition."

One UI 7's UI has been a hot topic recently and this leak is no different, stating Samsung will introduce "smart notification management." Additionally, it seems the company will provide an "enhanced lock screen," which appears to be a small widget at the bottom of the lock screen's UI. It looks to be in the same vein as what Google is reportedly working on for Android 16.

The publication states One UI 7 will spruce up its app icons, making them more identifiable and clear.

In other news, Android Authority cites X leaker TechKhaled_ who posted a video about One UI 7's animations. The video specifically focuses on the animations when switching between apps. Swapping from one app to another seems relatively smooth as the video doesn't show the software hitching or having a delay between taps.

New One UI 7 Animations both Widget and App Animations are Non Linear and Parallel 😍😍Credits: @UniverseIce pic.twitter.com/rMNhstZEKAOctober 30, 2024

These leaks arrive days after a separate hands-on video showcased One UI 7's visual updates. Among the standouts in the video were Samsung's updated icons and widgets. What's more, it looks like the Korean OEM is preparing to introduce easy-to-use gestures for brightness and Dark Mode control alongside the new, dedicated notification panel. The video then dipped into the Camera app, showing that One UI 7 could deliver a one-handed mode.

Unfortunately, Samsung announced earlier in October that its One UI 7 (Android 15) won't debut until 2025 with the Galaxy S25 series. Our only saving grace seems to be the expected One UI 7 Public Beta Program "later this year."