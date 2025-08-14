What you need to know

Google Keep on Android now lets users sort notes by date created or date modified.

A new sort icon in the search bar allows quick switching between sorting methods.

The sorting feature is rolling out on Android first, with no iOS or desktop support yet.

Google is rolling out a new update for its Keep note-taking app on Android that finally adds much-needed sorting support for notes.

Despite the wide variety of note-taking apps on Android, Google Keep remains one of the most popular. It comes pre-installed on most Android phones, offers a clean and simple interface.

Even though the Gemini integration that we've been asking for on Google Keep hasn't arrived yet, the company continues to add useful features to the app every now and then. Recently, the app received the Material 3 Expressive design update, and now a long-requested sorting feature is arriving.

With the new update, Keep users can sort notes by "date created" or "date modified". Previously, the app displayed notes in the order they were created, with the most recent at the top. Even if you updated an older note, its position wouldn't change, making it harder to quickly find your latest edits without searching or scrolling through multiple notes.

Sorting finally comes to Google Keep on Android

(Image credit: Google)

The new feature fixes that by allowing you to instantly see which note was updated recently. A sort icon now appears in the search bar next to your profile picture. Tapping this icon opens a dialog box where you can choose your sorting method.

Tapping once sorts from latest to oldest, and tapping again reverses it. From what we've seen, the sorting resets to default when you close the app, but you can easily change it again with a single tap.

The feature is rolling out now with the latest version of Google Keep on the Play Store, and it's currently exclusive to Android. Even though Keep relies heavily on web-based content, the feature isn't available on desktop, and even iOS users don't have it yet.

Considering Google often launches new features on iOS first, it's a nice change to see Android users getting the update ahead of everyone else.