Google is giving Keep on Android a smart upgrade with Gemini

What you need to know

The "Help me create a list" feature in Google Keep aims to simplify the list-making process with minimal user input.

It is designed to kickstart various lists, such as shopping lists, to-do lists, and packing lists.

The feature's official rollout date is uncertain, but once active, Google Keep users will see a floating "Help me create a list" button in the app.

Google is trying out a new "Help me create a list" feature for Keep on Android, adding to the list of Google services that rely on Gemini.

This new feature, as the name suggests, helps you create a detailed list with minimal effort, as spotted by 9to5Google. Google had mentioned earlier that it's designed to "help you jump start shopping lists, to-do lists, packing lists and more."

Just like a bunch of Google's recent releases, the new list creation feature is using generative AI, and it's powered by Gemini.

We're not sure when the feature will be officially out of testing, but once it's live for Google Keep users, they'll notice a handy "Help me create a list" button floating in the bottom right corner of the app. Just tap it, and a text box pops up where you can specify the type of list you're after—like what to pack for a road trip or a camping checklist for a family adventure.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: 9to5Google) (Image credit: 9to5Google)

As usual, it's a smart move to avoid sharing your sensitive or personal information since human reviewers might have a look at the data.

Google suggests giving specific details for better results, and you can also give a thumbs up or down for feedback. If you're heading to a particular place or with a specific number of people, just let Keep know, and it'll generate results based on those specifics.

If you're happy with the result, just tap the "Insert" button at the bottom to turn the generated list into your to-do list.

We've known for a while about the "Help me write" feature in Google Workspace apps like Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Meet, but those are just for the web. According to 9to5, Keep's AI list creation feature is joining "Help me write" in Gmail as the only other Gemini-powered feature available on mobile.