Google announced a series of new goodies headed for its Home app, like the inclusion of Gemini for "powerful" routine creation.

Users can hold conversations with Gemini to create routines based on a specific need, as well as receive suggested automations from the AI.

Google is also beginning a test for a limited group of Pixel owners in the Home app that concerns a "Home Summary" widget.

Google's I/O announcements continue with details about how users' smart home experience will evolve.

A Google for Developers blog post highlighted what's coming to the Home API and a few updates users can expect (via 9to5Google). Gemini is all over Google's ecosystem, and the Home app is no different. Today (May 22), Google introduced Gemini-powered smart home automations. The company states the AI is designed to make "powerful routine creation easier than ever."

One Gemini-powered feature Google mentioned was "help me create." This is something the company first debuted in Home's Public Preview late last year. Regardless, Google says users can use conversational language to get the AI/automation to do what they require. The AI will process your instructions and produce an automation/routine that might satisfy what you're looking to achieve.

Google also states it's adding more automation starters. Essentially, users will find triggers based on "dates and weather conditions." Lastly, Gemini will "analyze" a user's smart home devices to provide automation suggestions.

Gemini's influences don't end there, as Google says users can ask the AI about their smart home devices from its main app on Android. Additionally, Google is starting a "Home Summary" widget test.

Widget Test, Cameras, and Partners

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google)

This Home Summary test will concern a small group of Pixel users going forward. Google says this widget will "provide insights about your home without having to open an app." Its lock screen example shows a general overview of what's been happening at home while you were away. The widget says there is a "package seen at the front door," and tapping "View" will likely open your nearest camera or show a snapshot.

Users can also easily control active smart home devices and adjust the temperature from the widget.

Google brought a huge Home app camera update, thanks to Gemini, last November. Now, the company is expanding Gemini's reach to include AI descriptions, camera history search, and more.

Lastly, Google says its Home API is looping in support for the following partners: First Alert (smoke alarm control), Yale (new Matter lock), Cync (lighting, fan controls), iRobot (for select Roomba robots), Motorola Moto Tag (custom routines), and Tuya Smart (easier Matter-capable setup).

A loaded I/O 2025

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

I/O 2025 was loaded with announcements for consumers and developers to check out. Some of the highlights include what's coming up for Android 16, like Google's Material 3 Expressive redesign. This new design language is said to be more vibrant and emotional for users, so they can create the ideal experience for them. Elsewhere, Google highlighted Gemini 2.5, its most "intelligent" model yet.

The company says Gemini 2.5 will be fueled by Deep Think and its Flash model. Moreover, this is all a part of Google's ambitions to turn Gemini into a "World Model," capable of simulating and understanding the world around it like humans do.