Google wants to make smart homes even smarter with Gemini

Google is rolling out a major Fall update for its Google Home platform.

It includes the integration of Gemini, which aims to make the smart home experience even smarter.

Users will be able to search the camera history with specific phrases.

There are a bunch of other updates coming to Google Home later this year.

Back in August, Google announced new AI-powered developments coming to Google Home to enhance the user experience. The search giant is finally rolling out the integration of Gemini AI into the platform.

Up until now, Google's Nest Cameras and Google Home have offered functionalities like the ability to recognize people and their motions next to receiving package notifications. With the latest AI integration, the cameras can now understand and comprehend the context of what's actually happening.

(Image credit: Google)

In a blog post, Google cites examples like "whether your dog is napping peacefully or digging up your prize-winning petunias." The primary features of the latest development are AI descriptions and search camera history. While the former allows you to add descriptions to your recorded camera clips, the latter will enable you to search the history with phrases like "Did the kids play in the backyard this afternoon?" or "Was a delivery truck here today?"

These new AI features will first roll out to select Nest Aware Plus users who signed up through the Home app and are part of the Public Preview. For now, they're available in English for U.S. users.

(Image credit: Google)

Google's popular script editor for Google Home also integrates Gemini with a new "Help me create" feature. The aim is to improve home automation skills, making it more accessible. Here are some examples that Google cites that you can create with the upcoming AI feature:

Security

Remember to lock up at night

Make it seem like someone's home

Health and Wellness

Help me sleep better

Set up morning workouts

Convenience at Home

Announce dinner time

Getting Things Done

Remind me to take out the trash

Help me remember to pick up packages

If you're not sure what automation to set up, Google Home will offer suggestions based on the devices you typically use. This feature will be available to Nest Aware Plus subscribers and is in Public Preview, with plans to roll out later this year.

The new update also brings a Google Home extension for the Gemini app, letting users control their smart devices directly from the app on Android phones.

Pixel Watch owners can also get their Nest Cam and Doorbell feed on their smartwatches, allowing users to talk to people while seeing the live feed on their wrists. Pixel Watch 3 is believed to be the first device to receive this interesting feature.

(Image credit: Google)

Furthermore, Pixel Tablet owners can now interact with their Nest Doorbell notifications on their Android tablet. A new clock, dubbed the dream clock, turns your tablet into a clock when it is sitting idle, and users can choose to see the clock in either digital or analog format.

The tablet is also gaining a new Home panel screen saver that lets you control smart home devices. With the latest update, a similar home panel is also venturing into Google TVs, which adds the convenience of controlling your smart home without pausing your favorite show or movie.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google)

Moreover, there are new Enhanced overviews on Google TV, including the latest Google TV Streamer, which gives users "full summaries, reviews and season-by-season breakdowns of some of the top movies and TV shows."

(Image credit: Google)

The other nifty features coming to the Google Home app include a new favorites widget that gets added to the Home Screen and improved media controls. Together, they should enhance your Google Home app experience.

As noted, Public Privew-enrolled users will be the first ones to take advantage of the announced features, followed by a much wider rollout.