Google announced that its "Scheduled Actions" in the Gemini app are rolling out today (June 6) for Gemini AI Pro and Ultra subscribers.

These scheduled actions are like automated tasks users can tell Gemini to do at a certain time/day, such as a summary of emails in the morning and more.

There's much more in store for Gemini as, during I/O 2025, Google revealed Deep Think upgrades and 2.5 Flash enhancements for the model.

Google is rolling out an update for the Gemini app that'll save you time and energy in your daily life.

In a press release, Google informs that it is starting to roll out "Scheduled Actions" in the Gemini app for Gemini AI Pro and Ultra subscribers. The email states this feature is designed to "streamline routine tasks" and provide "personalized" updates straight from Gemini to the user. In a subsequent blog post, Google states users will be able to ask Gemini to perform "a task at a specific time, or transform a prompt you're already using into a recurring action."

It seems Gemini will be able to cover a wide range of potential actions from users. For example, users can have a summary based on their emails in the morning from Gemini. Additionally, Gemini can collect and display sports scores for you, detail important calendar event roundups, and more.

What's more, Google says Gemini will work fine with "one-off" actions, too.

Your scheduled actions in Gemini will be housed on a new page in the app's settings. From there, users can change scheduled times or perhaps the action itself, as well as delete it entirely if needed. As previously stated, scheduled actions in the Gemini are rolling out today for mobile users.

Google adds functionality extends to "qualifying" Workspace business and education plans in this rollout, too.

Gemini continues forward

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Google isn't slowing down after I/O 2025, as Gemini's upgrades sit well beyond its newest scheduled actions update. The company is planning to severely boost Gemini's capabilities for users, which will likely aid the model's performance in all areas. Google announced Gemini's 2.5 models will go further, thanks to Deep Think and Flash.

The 2.5 Flash model is said to make Gemini even quicker and more efficient when given tasks to complete. On the other hand, Deep Think, Google's newest reasoning model, will head to Gemini 2.5 Pro. The company said it plans to have the AI "consider multiple hypotheses" before delivering its answer.

Since it's pushing Gemini to think much more before speaking, there's a lot of testing that needs to be done before any of us see it.