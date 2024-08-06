Google Home is leveling up its game with Gemini integration

What you need to know

Google Home will take advantage of Gemini multimodal with its Nest cameras.

It includes new AI descriptions, and camera activity searches to find something hassle-free.

Google Assistant will further utilize Gemini's generative capabilities.

Google has announced two new products to make your smart home experience even smarter: a Nest Learning Thermostat and a new Google TV Streamer. As part of the announcement, Google further shared how its Gemini models will make its devices smarter and simpler than ever—alongside improvements to Google Assistant.

Security cameras have been getting major upgrades with AI. Nest cams now have face detection, which is a big leap from just spotting motion or packages. With Gemini multimodal models, cameras will soon do more than just show a feed—they’ll process video, images, and text to give users even deeper insights.

(Image credit: Google)

Google is making Nest cameras smarter by adding Gemini. Instead of just saying "animal detected," your camera will recognize that your dog is digging in the garden and show that specific detail in the Google Home app, making it way more useful.

Further, the Home app now offers a new camera activity search to help you find precisely what you are looking for in your home.

(Image credit: Google)

Some examples include, “Did the kids leave their bikes in the driveway?”

Google Home will then sift through your camera history and give you a list of the key events with helpful summaries, according to a Google press release.

Other queries can include “Did the FedEx truck drive by today?” or “Did my dog go near the cookies?” Google also ensures such data will be "safe and private."

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Google)

The search giant is also enhancing its script editor and Google Home app with over 100 different ways to stay connected with your smart home. Gemini also plays its part in creating automation, which lets users ask what they want in plain language with the new "Help me create" feature.

The AI will understand the information and set up home automations through the Home app. So, you can just type or ask, "Lock the doors and turn off all the lights at bedtime," and it’ll handle it for you.

Google Assistant to gain a cool voice

As part of the quality improvement update, Google notes that it will apply large language models (LLMs) to improve the core services of Google Assistant on devices and introduce new voices, which promise to make interaction "feel more conversational."

Google says a new and improved Assistant is coming soon, making it easier to chat naturally and handle follow-up questions.

Instead of asking Assistant generic questions, users can simply ask, "Is Pluto a planet?" or “Play that song Beyonce performed with the Chicks at the CMAs.”

Assistant will also include Gemini's generative capabilities for enhanced responses.

These features will first be available to a limited number of Nest Aware subscribers who are enrolled in Public Preview later this year, and Google is promising further expansion over time.