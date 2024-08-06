The Google TV Streamer steps in for Chromecast and doubles as a smart home hub

What you need to know

The Google TV Streamer is here to combine all of your entertainment and smart home device needs in one sleek package.

The Chromecast dongle replacement offers a wide variety of streaming services, 800 free, live TV channels, and Gemini integration.

The box also features smart home device support for Google and Matter support devices, breathing ease of control right from your TV.

The Google TV Streamer is available for pre-order today (August 6) for $100.

The next generation of home entertainment is here but with a twist as Google double dips to add smart device controls.

Today (August 6), Google bids farewell to the old Chromecast dongle and introduces the sleek new TV Streamer. In a blog post, the company highlights that this new "entertainment and smart home hub" gives you access to YouTube TV, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, and more.

Additionally, there are a plethora of free, live TV options, which Google states reach nearly 800 channels.

Compared to the Chromecast dongle, the Google TV Streamer offers twice the memory and 32GB of storage. Google states such internal enhancements should aid the box in loading apps much faster. Plus, users can utilize 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos for clear, crisp, and well-pronounced sound and visuals.

(Image credit: Google)

The Google TV Streamer includes the company's redesigned remote control, featuring a textured back and a restructured button layout. The company states users can program the new customizable button to open their frequently-used apps or to switch inputs. Users can also rediscover the remote through Google Assistant's voice functionality, instead of digging through the couch.

Other additions include Google's implementation of its AI model, Gemini. The company states its AI will make it "even easier" to find what you should watch next. Through the TV Streamer, Gemini will piggyback off your "preferences" to create a curated selection of content it thinks you might enjoy.

These suggestions will be based on movies and shows available to viewers through their subscriptions. The AI will also display reviews, summaries, and "season-by-season" breakdowns to help viewers make an informed choice.

After connecting a Google account, users can dive into their Photos album and use it in the Sreamer's Ambient mode. This will create a screensaver that's a trip down memory lane or users can lean on Gemini for an AI-generated piece of art instead. Google adds that users can connect their TV Streamer to their internet via Wi-Fi or an ethernet cable.

(Image credit: Google)

The Google TV Streamer has another side which is the availability of smart home control options. Users can control various smart home devices from their living room, like Google's devices or those with Matter support. With hands-free capabilities, users can turn off their lights or start automation. The box doubles as a Thread border router, giving users more reach and reliability for their smart home devices.

Alternatively, users can utilize the TV Streamer's "Google Home panel," which lets them view a live feed of their connected camera, alter the temperature, and more. Google states the box's smart home support works well with its new Nest Learning Thermostat, too.

(Image credit: Google)

The TV Streamer isn't losing its casting feature as users can start something on their Android phone and then throw it onto the TV. The ability to control music from the TV is another way the Streamer adds to a seamless at-home entertainment experience.

The Google TV Streamer is available for pre-order today for $100 at the Google Store and third-party retailers. The device is available in Porcelain and Hazel colorways.