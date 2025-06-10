What you need to know

YouTube TV detailed a few discounts available for new users of the NFL Sunday Ticket for their first season watching football.

New users grabbing the Season Pass on YouTube can do so for $276, while those on YouTube's Primetime Channels will see it for $318.

Last year, YouTube TV introduced "build a multiview," Fantasy score integration, and much more for NFL Sunday Ticket holders.

YouTube is announcing deals and discounts for consumers interested in the NFL Sunday Ticket for the first time.

In a Reddit post, YouTube TV detailed new pricing discounts for new users, students, and military personnel (via 9to5Google). If you're a new subscriber to the NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV or YouTube, you will find a differently priced set of plans. According to the post, the Season Pass on YouTube TV for the 2025-2026 NFL season will cost $276 or 12 payments of $23 per month. If you're interested in RedZone, that'll take things up to $318 or 12 payments of $26.50 per month.

Those opting for YouTube's Primetime Channels can grab their first Sunday Ticket season for the same prices as previously stated.

It's worth stressing that these reduced pricing options are only available for new users and their first season with the NFL Sunday Ticket. Moving on, YouTube states students looking to grab the NFL Sunday Ticket Student Plan can do so for $119. Military personnel, veterans, teachers, and nurses will receive a discounted version of the NFL plan, which comes to $198, "in the next few days."

The NFL Sunday Ticket evolves again due to user feedback, as YouTube states it's rolling out the option for viewers in more states to purchase/pay for the Season Pass in 12 monthly installments. YouTube warns that the plan length will shorten as the season nears (going from 12 months to 8 monthly payments).

Pre-Season's right around the corner

Alternatively, users can expect YouTube TV to bring its Month-to-Month plan in early September. This gives users more flexibility in how they want to enjoy their football season.

Users who've had the NFL Sunday Ticket before aren't in for any special deals or discounts as of right now. YouTube TV states you should still expect the same $378 charge for the Season Pass and $480 for YouTube's Primetime Channels.

YouTube TV has continued to update its NFL Sunday Ticket experience, as last summer brought customization. During pre-season in August, YouTube TV said users could enjoy "build a multiview." Viewers can create a personal streaming view that consists of two, three, or four games to watch at once. Moreover, users can even attach their Yahoo Fantasy accounts to their NFL Sunday Ticket account to see fantasy scores as they change.

The addition of extra playback controls and a spoiler mode entered last season to further progress the Sunday Ticket.