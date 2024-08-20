YouTube TV scores with fantasy teams and NFL Sunday Ticket custom multiview

What you need to know

YouTube details several new features arriving for the NFL Sunday Ticket this year, such as fantasy team stats, scores, and breakdowns.

Ticket holders will also have access to YouTube's "build a multiview," where they can create custom experiences of two, three, or four games.

NFL Sunday Ticket holders watching on a TV should find the new TV UI redesign alongside broadcast delay, spoiler mode, and more.

The later we get in August, the closer opening kickoff is, which is why YouTube TV is detailing some new features.

One of the highlights that YouTube TV discussed today (August 20) is the inclusion of even more fantasy football stats for NFL Sunday Ticket holders. The company states that users can link their Yahoo Fantasy accounts alongside those with NFL Fantasy accounts to their Sunday Ticket.

Users can open the side panel (Scores & Stats) when watching a game to see tabs like Teams, Scores, Stats, Key Plays, and Fantasy. The final tab shows your fantasy team's current matchup, points tallied, and player performance. In-depth player details are available for each team and tapping on each one displays a full breakdown.

The post teases additions, such as the future availability for users to view "key plays and multiview combinations" involving their fantasy lineup.

Those with the NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV can find the new Fantasy tab on their TVs and mobile. Those with access through YouTube will pick this feature up later this season on mobile, tablets, and the web. When the season starts, users can connect their fantasy account under the "Sports" tab in your account's settings.

(Image credit: YouTube)

Multiview shifts ahead this upcoming season as users can now "build" their own custom experience. YouTube states Sunday Ticket holders can create two, three, or four-game combinations on gameday. Additionally, YouTube TV's base plan members can choose to view "preferred" multiview configurations, which are chosen based on what's "local."

The Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV will have this upgraded multiview available on TVs, mobile, and tablets. For YouTube, multiview on mobile, tablets, and TVs will be ready at the start of the season.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

YouTube then teased a few smaller additions that will join the NFL Sunday Ticket for kickoff. Those additions include a spoiler mode to hide scores, more playback controls (broadcast delay), and a "jump to last channel" shortcut.

(Image credit: YouTube)

The video streaming service reiterated that football enjoyers (should) have access to its new TV UI redesign. The company started rolling out this new dual-column approach earlier this year for YouTube TV subscribers.

Elsewhere, YouTube's "build a multiview" may sound familiar due to its rollout for the NBA League Pass and NCAA basketball in February. During its debut, YouTube stated users could browse and select from "four pre-selected games." The company explained that its custom multiview will try and have games available for you based on "expected" popularity.

This customizable multiview experience was said to grab additional live sports and it seems that's getting underway with the NFL in 2024. Sunday football starts September 8.