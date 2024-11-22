Once again, Samsung reportedly pushes its One UI 7 beta back further

What you need to know

New rumors claim Samsung has been forced to push its One UI 7 beta back even further, thanks to a few issues.

Supposedly, the software encountered bugs, delaying the first beta until the first (or second) week in December.

Tipsters claim the beta will run for two months, leaving it with a potential February date for its stable launch.

One UI 7 (Android 15) is expected to arrive sporting a revamped UI, fresher animations, and more.

It feels like this dance won't end. Samsung is rumored to have delayed its major OS upgrade beta once again.

The latest flurry of rumors from X by FamilyTaes claims Samsung has pushed its One UI 7 beta (Android 15) back several more weeks (via 9to5Google). The tipster states the company's first beta for the Galaxy S24 series is now set to begin in the "first week" of December. The beta is suspected to run for ~2 months with a full rollout potentially occurring in February.

Additionally, the tipster states the Galaxy S23 series could enter the beta anywhere from two to three weeks from now.

There's uncertainty around when the Galaxy S22 series could see it and the tipster completely dashed any beta hopes for the S21.

According to the tipster, the reason for this (grueling) delay is problems within the code. They cite Ice Universe from Weibo, who stated Samsung encountered bugs that needed to be handled.

Many anticipated the One UI 7 Beta to launch this week, but those hopes have been dashed.The latest updates suggest an early December release, with US and Korea likely being the first countries to receive it, followed by Germany and others. Let’s wait and see how it unfolds! pic.twitter.com/advN98VaHVNovember 22, 2024

What's more, Max Jambor posted on X and, in a way, doubled down on what's been going around. They state that while the beta was anticipated to arrive this week (the week of November 22), recent updates suggest otherwise. Jambor reiterates that Samsung could drop the One UI 7 beta "early" in December.

The post adds that users in the U.S. and Korea should be the first ones into the Beta Program. Users in Germany "and others" may grab it shortly after.

Calling Samsung's first One UI 7 beta rocky would be an understatement. The Beta Program was initially expected to start in mid-to-late November. Tipsters claimed the beta would've dropped for eager testers during the week of November 17; however, that hasn't happened. What has remained consistent are the devices we may expect.

Similar to now, the Galaxy S24 and the S23 are rumored to be among the first two series to receive the One UI 7 (Android 15) beta. There's a lot we're expecting from this beta after Samsung showcased a quick demo of it during SDC 2024. The company plans to completely overhaul its UI, which could see smoother animations and more.

Elsewhere, One UI 7 might use Apple's Intelligence as inspiration for an alleged "AI-driven notification summary feature."