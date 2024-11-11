One UI 7 first beta tipped to soon hit Galaxy devices in South Korea and the US

What you need to know

Galaxy device owners from the U.S. and South Korea will likely be the first ones to get the One UI 7 first beta.

Tipster Ice Universe has also indicated that the update rollout is likely happening next week, preferably after November 17.

Galaxy S24 series owners, followed by the Galaxy S23 series, are presumably the first ones to get the Android 15-based first beta.

One UI 7 beta is the highly anticipated operating system upgrade many flagship Galaxy owners look forward to. According to the latest information, it may happen sooner.

The tip comes from Ice Universe, who has shared the possible timeline and countries in the One UI 7 beta that will first ship. According to the tipster's X post, the Android 15-based One UI 7's first beta will hit devices sometime after November 17. The first regions are likely to be the U.S. and Samsung's home ground South Korea.

I predict that next week, after November 17th, One UI 7 Beta will start.The first countries include South Korea and the United States.November 11, 2024

The latest information only corroborates what Samsung announced at its SDSC early last month. With a sneak peek, the Korean tech giant has announced that the first beta One UI 7 will be available for developers by the end of this year. According to the latest tip from Ice Universe, it will be coming early enough.

The global rollout, however, is likely coming early next year, with the launch of Samsung's next flagship phone, the Galaxy S25 series. During SDSC, Samsung also noted that the upcoming One UI 7 update will include a "new UX focused on simple, impactful and emotive design alongside more ways to seamlessly integrate Galaxy AI features into daily activities."

Ice Universe has also indicated that One UI 7 will include numerous fashion elements alongside Google's latest Android 15. Recent leaks regarding the upcoming One UI firmware have only indicated smoother animations, updated icons, widgets, and new split notification panel, amongst others.

The tipster notes that the latest version of the One UI 7 in the works will be even more flexible than what the users have seen in the leaked videos with the OS running on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

As rumored, the One UI 7 will indeed hit the markets in mid-November. On the other hand, a recent leak has indicated the respective Samsung official One UI 7 beta forum pages have started appearing, and the devices comprise Galaxy S24 and S23 series.

All leaks and the latest info point to a sooner One UI 7 launch. However, Samsung isn't as quick as OnePlus, as the company has already rolled out stable Android 15 for its OnePlus 12.