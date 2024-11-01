Samsung's One UI 7 (Android 15) beta might finally be upon us

What you need to know

Rumors from a tipster on X claim Samsung could start its One UI 7 (Android 15) beta in "another half month," potentially placing us in mid-November.

Elsewhere, Samsung has reportedly created the Public Beta forum pages for the Galaxy S24 and S23 series devices.

The major OS upgrade will debut with the Galaxy S25 series and a recent major leak showcased new parental and AI features.

Rumors are floating around that we're (finally) approaching the start of Samsung's Android 15 beta.

Well-known X tipster Ice Universe claims that Samsung is preparing to launch its One UI 7 (Android 15) beta later in November (via 9to5Google). The tipster's post reads, "it will take another half month before Beta starts." As others on X have started to guess, that could put us around mid-November (fingers crossed).

While this might seem too good to be true, another tipster spotted more evidence.

Another tipster, Tarun Vats, discovered Samsung's official One UI 7 beta forum pages have started appearing. Samsung has placed forum pages for the Galaxy S24 and S23 series under its "One UI Beta Program" tag. Users chimed in, asking questions about specifics such as the timing for each Galaxy model. Vats states they "don't think" the One UI 7 beta will begin simultaneously for the S24 and the S23.

It's unclear how much of an increased delay the past-gen series could see if this proves true. Additionally, Vats states these forum pages have appeared on Samsung's U.S. community forums, furthering suspicions behind an upcoming Public Beta start for One UI 7.

With Samsung's forum pages reportedly created for the S24 and S23 series, the company might hit that "later this year" estimation for the beta. Samsung's Sally Hyesoon Jeong appeared at SDC 2024 where they stated users could "preview" the software in an upcoming beta. While a test period for developers was confirmed, regular users will have a chance once a "schedule is confirmed" by Samsung.

Seeing how the rumors have progressed, perhaps there's hope that a confirmed schedule will be shared soon.

Samsung's One UI 7 experienced a more substantial delay than we expected. While the update isn't expected until next year with the Galaxy S25 series, the company demoed the software during SDC 2024. The major OS upgrade was shown off on a Galaxy S24 Ultra, shedding light on a change: the separation of its notification and Quick Settings panels. It seems users may have to swipe on the left or right side of their device to access either panel.

That demo also clued us into the Apple-like vibes Samsung is pushing for with One UI 7 and its UI changes. However, 9to5 highlights Samsung's next SDC event in Korea on November 21. There's a chance that we'll either hear more about One UI 7 there or, perhaps, that'll kick off its beta.

More recently, a massive One UI 7 leak surfaced, showing Samsung's parental and AI-focused features. It seems parents will have more built-in ways of protecting their children from harmful online content on their Galaxy devices. Samsung isn't letting go of AI advancements as the leak showed One UI 7 may incorporate Circle to Search and tools to enhance photography.