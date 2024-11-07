The OnePlus 12 is now getting the stable Android 15 update

What you need to know

OnePlus fast-tracked the stable Android 15 release for the OnePlus 12, skipping the beta phase in some areas like North America.

OxygenOS 15 brings AI-powered features, smoother animations, and the Open Canvas feature, which was previously exclusive to the OnePlus Open.

New AI features are still being tested and will be released gradually throughout November.

OnePlus has officially launched the stable OxygenOS 15 update, and it's now being rolled out globally to OnePlus 12 devices.

The OEM has surprisingly fast-tracked the OxygenOS 15 rollout for OnePlus 12 devices across multiple regions, including North America, India, and Europe. This quick release follows the recent launch of the Open Beta program in several markets, with some areas like North America skipping the beta phase altogether.

OnePlus has admitted that the early launch of the Android 15 update may have been influenced by competition, with other Android phones getting the same treatment more quickly than before. The company confirmed that the update will be rolled out to users in phases over the course of the week.

Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 brings a host of AI-powered features and smoother animations. One standout addition is the Open Canvas feature, which was previously only available on the OnePlus Open.

Although OxygenOS 15 brings plenty of improvements, OnePlus has noted that new AI features are still being worked on. These are in testing now and will be gradually rolled out to users throughout November.

While the AI features aren’t in this first release, OxygenOS 15 still packs plenty of cool new features and upgrades. For example, updated icons and rounded corners bring sharper, cleaner visuals to the Home screen and system.

Furthermore, there are new, customizable themes with fluid animations across your Home screen, Lock screen, and Always-On Display. Plus, new gestures make multitasking easier with resizable windows and intuitive controls.

Charging limit also keeps your battery at 80% to help it last longer, with reminders for protection. Holo Audio improves sound quality for online calls and meetings.

The centralized safety hub and organized Private Safe provides easier access to personal data and apps. Overall, OxygenOS 15 is all about smooth visuals, better multitasking, and personalizing your device. You can view the full changelog on OnePlus' website.