One UI 7 beta could be just around the corner with an Apple Intelligence-like twist

Samsung’s One UI 7 might introduce an AI-driven notification summary feature, similar to Apple’s, starting with Korean language support.

Notification summaries could be limited to Samsung’s flagship models, possibly excluding Galaxy A series devices.

One UI 7’s beta release is expected by mid-November, with a new XJW build suggesting a major overhaul compared to earlier versions.

A new rumor has it that Samsung’s upcoming One UI 7 update could introduce a fresh Galaxy AI feature that takes a page from Apple’s Intelligence suite.

Tipster chunvn8888 recently revealed on X that Samsung’s One UI 7 beta (specifically the 'XJW' build) is testing an AI-driven notification summary feature (via Android Authority). At launch, though, it’s only available in Korean, as per the leaker.

Galaxy AI now has notification summary feature, it's called AI notification.November 2, 2024

Should Samsung move forward with this feature, we can probably expect more language options down the line. The leaker also hinted that notification summaries might stay exclusive to flagship devices, possibly leaving out the Galaxy A series.

Details on how this feature stacks up against Apple’s Intelligence summaries are still pretty sparse. But if it’s anything like Apple’s approach, it could help cut down notification overload by giving you quick, easy-to-read summaries of key information.

Apple’s AI tech does a great job of bundling tons of notifications into short, easy-to-skim summaries. This way, users can quickly catch the important points without getting bogged down by every single alert.

There are other major One UI 7 updates coming down the line. Rumor has it that Samsung’s next software upgrade will bring in some iOS-inspired design elements, like a dynamic island-style lock screen, a revamped Control Center, and smoother, iPhone-like animations. These big design updates could seriously upgrade the One UI 7 experience.

There’s no official word yet, but with One UI 7 already in testing, it’s clear Samsung is hard at work on this update. A beta release for Samsung users is expected to roll out before the end of the month.

It will take another half month before Beta startsNovember 1, 2024

According to well-known leaker Ice Universe, the One UI 7 beta is expected to arrive by mid-November. The leaker also mentioned that the new XJW build makes past leaks outdated, hinting at a major overhaul with more flexibility than previous versions.