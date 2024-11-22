One UI 7 leak hints at more fluid animations coming for Galaxy phones

What you need to know

Tipster Ice Universe has shared some more interesting details about the upcoming One UI 7 update.

Ahead of the anticipated first beta release, tipster reveals new screen-on animations, including a new soothing wallpaper-shrinking effect for Galaxy phones.

There will be new transition animations, along with new UI for widgets, including a Lock Screen music interface, among many other cool animations.

One UI 7 is the highly anticipated software release for Galaxy phones. While the first beta is still being delayed, new details about its animations indicate it could be worth the wait for Samsung fans.

The tip comes from prolific leaker Ice Universe on X (via SamMobile), who has given some deets about the animations and transitions coming to Galaxy phones through One UI 7.

Exclusively reveal the animation improvements of One UI 7 approaching Beta version:The screen-on animation is a soothing wallpaper shrinking effectThe unlocking animation is a bouncing effectThe pull-down animation adds a spring rebound animationThe desktop app opening…November 21, 2024

The upcoming beta version will include a screen-on animation with a soothing wallpaper-shrinking effect. It is paired with a new unlocking animation, which is believed to have a bouncing effect as well.

The other set of animations includes a spring rebound animation whenever a user pulls down the notification pane or quick settings panel. The desktop app opening and app return animations comprise a non-linear floating effect and an icon pattern zoom effect, respectively.

While multitasking, switching between multiple apps also gets a new parallel animation effect. The other set of animations, according to tipsters, include:

Add a full animation for sliding the app sideways to return to the desktop.

In the settings, click any button to add a press rebound micro-animation and a new return animation effect.

Add transition animations and new UI for widgets such as lock screen music.

Add elastic animations for real-time notifications in the desktop notification bar.

Ice Universe further signifies that more could be included, and we shall learn about them when the beta is officially released. The animations shared by the tipster seem to expand on what we have seen in the earlier leaked video of One UI 7 in action on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

It also included updated icons, widgets, a new split Quick Settings, and a Notification Panel, along with smoother animations, including a new flashy charging animation. Aside from the interface, the camera app is believed to gain numerous new features in the upcoming One UI 7 update.